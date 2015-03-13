5 tips to declutter your travel bag – words Alexa Wang

It’s always great to travel whenever possible. The thrill of going somewhere new and seeing new things is half the excitement. It helps us create memories that will last a lifetime.

There’s a lot of things to do before going on a long vacation. One of the most important thing is packing for your trip.

Frequent travelers have to pack accordingly, so they need the right luggage. They also need to pack smartly. One thing to keep in mind is reducing the numbers of wires and extension cords that you travel with. You can find out more about this at land of the traveler and other sites.

Having a good travel bag is essential for many travelers. They need something that is lightweight and durable, and has enough room to safely carry all of their belongings. Sometimes this requires a little rearrangement to make sure everything is easily accessible when it’s needed. Frequent travelers often accumulate a lot of belongings along the way, and it can be cumbersome to sort through what’s needed and what’s not.

You can find out more about travel bags at different websites. You can review product specifications and pricing and read customer reviews. You can also inspect different kinds of travel bags in person at your local outfitters or specialty retail store.

Here are five tips to help declutter your travel bag:

1. Empty your bag after your trip

After you’ve had some time to decompress, take a few minutes and empty out your travel bag. Make sure everything has been removed. This allows you to organize your belongings and sort them accordingly. This also helps you to start thinking about what you’ll need to pack for your next trip. Emptying everything out of your bag helps ensure that you don’t miss or overlook anything that may already have been packed.

2. Clean your travel bag

Now that it’s empty, you can clean your travel bag. Brush out any crumbs or dirt that may have accumulated in the compartments. You can use a damp rag to clean the exterior, zippers and handles. You may also want to use an air freshener or disinfecting wipes to sterilize your bag so that is clean for your next trip.

3. Set goals

After you’ve planned your next excursion, start setting packing goals. Think of what you want to bring along. Make some time in your busy schedule to ensure everything you need is either purchased or packed ahead of time. This makes going on that long car trip or plane ride a lot more efficient. It becomes one less thing to worry about.

4. Make a list

One way to help you pack efficiently is to create a list of the belongings that you want to take with you. Examine the list, and determine what things can go in your suitcase, what things go in your travel bag and what things can be left behind. This can take some time to master, but it’s an important skill to help you become better prepared for your vacation. It can also help you organize your items so that you can find them easily when you need to.

5. Have enough open space

It’s important to only pack the necessities, but make sure that you don’t overload your bag, either. You’ll want to reserve some open space for souvenirs, snacks or other things that you may buy or bring with you along the way. You should have enough open space so that your bag is snug and comfortable as you walk.

These are just some of the ways to help you declutter your travel bag and pack smartly. They are simple and don’t take a lot of time. Vacations are always great to look forward to, but we have to prepare for them just like anything else. With a little effort, you can effectively arrange the items in your travel bag so that you have everything easily accessible just where it’s supposed to be. A little organizing can help your trip go smoothly.