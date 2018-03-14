DevOps Tech Trends to Look Out For in 2018

DevOps Tech Trends to Look Out For in 2018 – words Alexa Wang

DevOps is something that more businesses are using to boost the technology they offer to clients.

In 2018, DevOps Tech is highly likely to play an even greater role in the creation and testing of new tech, but what will the trends for this year be? We take a look at what could happen in the coming months.

Reliance on the Cloud

So how does DevOps work? Cloud computing and DevOps are both playing major roles in how businesses are run. Hybrid cloud technology enables easier access from outside the office at any time, while DevOps is a vital part of making the tech used by businesses work. The relationship between the two is not that obvious, but being able to test and build using the cloud will be important this year.

Testing and building on the move or away from the office is fast becoming a necessity. With access to the cloud, being able to perform several DevOps tasks will be far easier if adaptations are made to allow for DevOps.

Testing of Automation

It’s a buzzword that is being used more than any other in tech circles. Automation is being talked about in terms of replacing jobs that humans do, and it already plays a big role in some parts of DevOps. However, any automated tech will need to be tested thoroughly.

Whether testing is provided by specialists like Sogeti or done internally, automation is not guaranteed to work on its own. Any flaw in an automated process e.g. receiving payments through a website’s checkout would need to be fixed manually.

Simpler Tools

As DevOps is being perfected by tech firms the world over, some of the tools they use may be merged or simplified. This is to save time and to allow more space to test and perform any fixes that need carrying out.

An example of this is seeing DevOps and security being combined, allowing security to be checked during the building and testing processes. This is a move which will see DevOps experts become reliant on fewer, simpler tools that do several tasks at once.

Room to Experiment

DevOps is likely to have been fully embedded into the business plans of many companies. This means that, in 2018, DevOps teams are likely to be given more room to try out new methods and tools. They will be given scope to innovate by taking existing processes and creating new steps that ultimately lead to better tech.

Analytics tools are likely to come into greater use, following on from the growing trend for analytical tools that measure performance. At the final end of the DevOps cycle – monitoring – tools that measure page speed, time spent on-page and other indicators that show how a new app, website or piece of software is performing, will see more experimentation than other areas.

DevOps Tech Trends to Look Out For in 2018 – words Alexa Wang