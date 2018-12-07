Latest door designs to upgrade your home – words Al Woods

Doors make an entrance. They invite people to your home and see them off when they leave. A door is an extension of a person’s taste and inclinations. Like everything else in a house, they reflect the values of the homeowners. So, if you are looking to do a bit of spring cleaning and renovate your home, doors are a great place to start.

Unglazed external doors

Remember those days when gleaming varnished surfaces were popular? Well, they are gone. That is not to say that people do not appreciate clean and sparkling interior surfaces anymore. Who doesn’t like marble so shiny they can fix their hair in it. But now, people are more inclined towards rustic materials that have character. This applies to external doors as well. Unglazed doors are effortlessly sophisticated. Firstly, they give the impression that the material is weathered and has stood the test of time. Secondly, they are an acquired taste, and when incorporated in a house, never fail to interest interior connoisseurs.

Embossed doors

A door doesn’t have to be boring. If the walls or the facade is dull, the door can be the standout element of a room. Embossed doors are great to refresh your home. They have a design carved on to them. It is mostly linear or geometrical, but other varieties can also be found. With a sharp panel design and shadow details, the door looks elegant. This way, you can add something extra to your home without making it look gaudy and pretentious. These doors are perfect for dormitories, shared apartments and living spaces as well. They can be bought in different sizes at Online Door Store and delivered to your doorstep.

Solid oak doors

Oak doors are engineered and bound under extreme heat. This makes them superior in thermal insulation to other wooden doors. The surface is flat to bring out the natural character and texture of the wood. They come pre-hung when bought from an online door store and can be installed conveniently. Considering they are versatile, they can be used in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms of the house. The door can be accentuated with a minimalistic child-proof doorknob. Embossed, panel designs are also available in this variety.

1930’s Fire Doors

While eclectic, these doors look classy when incorporated around the house. While these doors may be overwhelming when installed in a bedroom, they do make an excellent choice for kitchens and backyards. The doors come with four to six panels carved into the wood. The design is a nostalgia train back into the simpler days of milkmaids and home-churned butter. Considering these are not modern, the doors are a hit with people who live in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. An extra incentive is that they are fireproof and hence offer optimum security and safety for rooms with stoves and fireplaces.