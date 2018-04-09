How to dress your kid for all summer occasions

Summer is fast approaching — and as a parent, you have a responsibility to make sure that your kid is the most stylish on the block. With your diary full of summer events and escapades, it’s your duty to plan outfits in advance so that your little one can rock up to any event feeling like a million dollars.

However, dressing your little boys and girls for different activities throughout the summer can be challenging. Whether you’re on the guestlist to a fancy wedding or have planned a little trip abroad — we’ve teamed up with River Island to bring you this life-saving style guide for all summer occasions.

Summer Weddings

Styling your little ones for a wedding was once quite restrictive, but not anymore. Forget finding the perfect suit — there are plenty more child-friendly options. You know your child better than anyone else and it’s guaranteed that they’ll be on the dancefloor all night long — so make sure they’re comfortable!

Boys

Summer weddings make for the perfect opportunity to experiment with your little man and create a versatile outfit for both the day and evening event. Make a bold statement with a white shirt that includes bright and colourful prints — such as tropical leaves. Then, match with a sage green blazer jacket that will complete the outfit for the daytime ceremony but can later be removed for the afterparty when your child gets too hot from running around.

Pick a light pair of chino-styled bottoms and go with a beige or grey colour — however, we recommend staying away from white to avoid any of those notorious spill stains that might appear throughout the night. The options are endless when it comes to your child’s footwear, too. Go for loafers that match the blazer or white laced-up trainers to create that pristine look.

Girls

Make your little girl stand out from the crowd with a bright print, double ruffled Bardot dress that is suitable for both the daytime ceremony and evening event — removing the need to conduct a quick outfit change on the big day. Bardot dresses will allow your child to feel like a true princess, with the freedom to run around playfully and not feel restricted in the slightest! Pair this with chunky sandals or backless plimsolls to highlight that summer-fun vibe!

Alternatively, you could mix and match products to create that one-off look for your daughter and make her feel on top of the world. Tiered frill cami tops are essential for any wedding in the summer — and we recommend choosing a pretty pastel shade to complement a spring-summer vibe. Partner with light blue, wide leg jeans to help show off those buckle, block-heel sandals. Then, add the finishing touches of the outfit by letting your little one model a white straw sunhat with a yellow ribbon as well as yellow tinted oval sunglasses to give off that retro style.

Beaches Abroad

Mastering beachwear for your child can often seem like an impossibility as a parent — you want to be prepared for all scenarios such as your little one climbing the rocks, swimming in the ocean or being buried deep in the sand.

Boys

The number one rule to dressing your little one when abroad is to stay away from black clothing, as you don’t want your child to feel too hot. Let your little boy channel his inner sailor by ordering a light blue striped shirt which should be left unbuttoned to create that effortlessly stylish effect — also allowing him to take it off easily when he wants to venture into shallow water.

Match the shirt with a pair of printed trunks that allows him to show off his child-style status. For footwear, you have two options — pair with traditional boat shoes or nostalgic jelly cage sandals. Now it’s time for accessories and there are a few key things that you should have in mind: shades and sunhats!

Girls

It’s important that your little girl feels comfortable on the beach. So, before you buy, ask her what type of swimwear she would like — a tankini, bikini or a swimsuit? Whatever she chooses, we have the lowdown of the type she needs to feel like a fashion star in the making. All three swimwear types should be bright in colour and could even include a graphic such as “LOVE” or “QUEEN” to help boost self-confidence on the beach.

Trapeze girls’ dresses are must-haves when you go to the beach, as it allows your little one to cover up when lounging on the sand and keeps the sea wind at a minimum — which is vital after coming out of the cold water on to hot land. Pair with light, double-buckled sandals or jelly wedges then add cat-eye shades and an elegant beach hat.

Family excursions

It’s always difficult to decide how to dress your children for family get-togethers — do you stick with formal or turn up with informal attire? Plus letting your child dress themselves can end in tears (you not them). We’ve come up with the perfect balance for both your little boy and little girl, so that you don’t have to decide!

Boys

Let your boy rock the cool-dude look with a faux-suede biker jacket that will add an element of sophistication to your family gathering. Keep it unzipped so that you can show off a dark printed short-sleeved shirt that sits underneath — be adventurous with the design, whether this is flocking birds or waves of the ocean.

Go with light-blue tapered jeans to tuck the shirt into and a buckled belt to match the jacket to create that suave, mini gentleman look. Don’t forget that black leather plimsolls are in for the season — and it’s your boy’s chance to add a touch of informality to a formal escapade.

Girls

Your little girl must have a faux-suede waterfall jacket in her wardrobe, and pairing it with a light lace top makes for both a wonderful yet powerful combination that will surely get family members talking. Whatever colour her jacket is, you must go for a light tone underneath to enhance the elegance of the outfit.

When it comes to bottoms, go for light, tie-waist tapered trousers that allow room for comfort during all occasions. However, that’s not all! Your little girl needs a chain trim captain’s hat, a chain bucket backpack and some cork sole sliders to match!

How will you be dressing your child this summer?

