Dressing for Royal Ascot – The Dos and Don’ts – words Alexa Wang

Counting down the days to Royal Ascot? This year, it takes place from 20th June – 24th June and if you haven’t thought about your outfit yet, it’s time to get started! It’s one of the most exciting events in the racing calendar, so it’s important you look your best.

explains the dos and don'ts of dressing for Royal Ascot.

The Royal Enclosure

Managed to bag yourself a spot in the Royal Enclosure? What should I wear to ascot? You’ll have more rules to navigate than others, as it has the strictest dress code — here’s what you should and shouldn’t be doing:

Say yes to:

Formal daywear

Royal Ascot dresses should be knee-length or longer

Straps on dresses and tops that are 1-inch or wider

Trouser suits (if full length)

Hats or a headpiece with a solid base of 10cm or more

Say no to:

Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti strap styles

Showing your midriff

Headpiece with a solid base that’s less than 10cm

Queen Ann Enclosure

If you have a ticket for the Queen Ann Enclosure, here’s how you should dress:

Say yes to:

Formal dress

Hats, fascinators and headpieces — and where them at all times

Full-length trousers

Say no to:

Strapless, sheer or midriff-revealing styles

Shorts

Windsor Enclosure

The Windsor Enclosure has the most relaxed of all of the Royal Ascot dress codes, but you’ll still need to look the part. A chic dress and stylish footwear are great choices. Stay clear of neon colours, cut-out panels and sheer detailing, and instead, opt for soft colours and feminine florals.

Don’t forget your headwear — pick out a colour from your outfit and carry it through your shoes and accessories.

