Duchamp’s Ring by Mike Chavez-Dawson – Buddha of the Bathroom

When Marcel Duchamp introduced his Fountain (you know – the infamous urinal signed R.Mutt) to the world back in 1917 he opened his very own Pandora’s Box and became part of contemporary art history. We’ve all been flailing to try and catch up ever since. His concept of the readymade artwork continues to court controversy today. Duchamp and his ideas subvert the value of art. He can still throw Conservatives into a spin merely at the mention of his name. Many scratch their head still and ask – what is modern art? Duchamp’s work is still influencing contemporary art exhibitions across the world as I write. Now in 2017 Mike Chavez-Dawson launches his Duchamp influenced and inspired Duchamp’s Ring (a handcrafted Duchamp urinal in ring form) to the world at Manchester Art Gallery.

Join us to celebrate the unveiling of our new acquisition Duchamp’s Ring 2013-2017 by Mike Chavez-Dawson. You will also get to see a brand new bespoke performance by artist-curator Mike Chavez-Dawson & Co. Hear Philadelphian Duchamp expert art critic and historian Dr Micky Ruttman (performed by actor Mark Butt) introduce *BOTB DRU, with script by JT Chavez inspired by an essay by arts writer Sara Jaspan. The performance will premiere the song ‘Buddha of the Bathroom’ featuring Chavez-Dawson and artist-musician Ruby Tingle.

On 4 May 1917, exactly 100 years ago, the Dada art journal ‘The Blind Man’ was published. It featured an article all about the controversial display, rejection and subsequent removal of Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain, 1917 from exhibition. This sculpture that sees a standard porcelain urinal presented on its back and signed ‘R. Mutt’ is recognised today as an icon of 20th century art. It is an example of what Duchamp called a ‘readymade’. An ordinary manufactured object classified by the artist as a work of art. 100 years later, it continues to provoke the question ‘is it art?’

All guests will be issued a raffle ticket for a prize draw to win a box set of Duchamp Tourism merchandise by amateur artist Katy Carol at the end of the performance.

Event: Duchamp’s Ring by Mike Chavez-Dawson and performance

Date: 4 May 2017

Doors: 6.30pm

Performance: 6.45pm prompt

Location: Entrance Hall, Manchester Art Gallery, Mosley Street, Manchester

M2 3JL

Tel: 0161 235 8888

Admission Free

Supported by:

Manchester City Council, Arts Council of England, Paul Stolper, Fourth Day PR, Bury Art Museum & Sculpture Centre, PAPER Gallery, Louisa Guinness Gallery and FLUX Magazine.

Special thanks to:

Lama Jampa Thaye, Arya Dzambala, Jane Chavez-Dawson, Ruby Tingle, JT Chavez, Mark Butt, Sara Jaspan, Dr Micky Ruttman, Maria Balshaw, David Hancock, Simon Woolham, Terry Donalon, Dr John Rowe, Paul Stolper, Amy Wilkinson, Takashi Tateoka, Jon Smith, Susan Lord, Gina Warbuton, Steph Graham, Richard Shields, Frank Cohen, Dr Marios Peirides, Lee Taylor & Claire Lomax and Madame Pamduch Ramcle.

