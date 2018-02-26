Is your ecommerce business calling out for a centralised solution? – words Alexa Wang

As ecommerce brands become more successful and business goals become grander in scope, the limitations of the software solutions being used by said company begin to rear their ugly head.

A business might be doing great in terms of sales, with healthy revenues on paper to validate, but it’s all to easy for those behind the scenes to become complacent. This is especially true when it comes to relying far too much on software solutions that are simply far too archaic and out of touch with the demands of the day to provide a suitable backbone for an online business.

Finding that things are being spread too thin?

As a company grows, almost every element within that business expands accordingly. Departments that were originally one man operations swell into a busy team with a sizeable headcount. Likewise, whereas in the past there might have been a single individual responsible for handling financial direction within the company, a successful enterprise will undoubtedly need to bolster this fiscal side of things with additional personnel and third-party support. Technical resource might still be dispatched from a central point, but there’s now multiple recipients to consider, rather than a handful. For companies that store a great deal of faith in their ecomjmerce platform solution, this blossoming of a business can be a killer should said solution do little to centralise everything that’s going on.

Successful scalability with the right software

Ensuring successful scalability as a company grows is nigh on impossible unless the right ecommerce solutions are in place. Enterprise ecommerce solutions offer an incredibly versatile option for businesses of all sizes, with no ceiling limit in terms of support. This ensures even the most prosperous business that’s forever expanding its operation never need worry their ecommerce platform solution is slowly inching toward becoming redundant.

Key advantages of enterprise-level software

Enterprise software offers you a centralised solution that can be utilised for company-wide applications, from something as simple as order processing to more involved monitoring and performance analytics. Such software is a go-to choice for companies on the rise, particularly if such growth has meant more and more locations are being established across a wider area. As a business swells in size and broadens its geographical reach, the margin for inconsistency in operation increases. A centralised platform solution helps rein things in, keeping all manner of day-to-day details in check and on track.

Say goodbye to costly consultants and hello to quality customer support

Any business owner will know the sting a consultancy invoice can cause. Sometimes, the smallest task can cost a significant amount of money, even if completion by a third-party hasn’t actually led to any quantifiable results or improvements. When you make the switch to enterprise-level ecommerce software, you’re finally free of dastardly developers and consultants out to make a quick buck. Instead, you’ve a superior level of customer aftercare and support to turn to whenever you’re in need of answers. In most cases, you’ll have a dedicated account manager working closely with you through all the key stages such as onboarding. What’s more, you can often enjoy ongoing technical support, with any queries treated with the utmost priority to save you from downtime and dents in your revenue.