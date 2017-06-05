Electric toothbrush for kids – At what age should they start?

As a parent, you know just frustrating it can be to get your children to keep their teeth clean. Children, as a whole, aren’t all that dutiful to keep their pearly whites in tiptop condition. All of this responsibility and worry falls squarely on your shoulders.

This means that you are always looking for better ways to promote proper oral health among your children.

At one point or another, you may have come across electric brush for kids and wondered if this is the right choice for your children. Well, here are a few points to help you come to a more conclusive decision:

Are They Old Enough?

This, perhaps, is the first question that you need to ponder. As you well know, there are specific toothbrushes created for children. However, these do have somewhat of an age limit. It is typically a good idea to wait until your little one is about four or five before considering giving them such a brush. This is for many reasons. First, if you a give a child that is too young this kind of hardware, they are sure to use it wrong – they may even injure themselves. Not to mention, they require a certain amount of dexterity to be able to properly use this type of brush. If you decide to give your child a motorized brush, you should monitor them as they use it up until they are around ten years old. It’s also good to find out which are the electric toothbrushes recommended by dentists.

Is Teeth Brushing Time a Battle

Is this scenario overly familiar to you – a stalemate occurs every time that you ask your little one to brush their teeth. This period in the morning and the evening probably follows the order of bargaining and complaining on their end. This is while you escalate from gentle urging to outright threats. Then, there is crying – this can be with one or both parties, depending on the situation. If you are tired of this, then an electric toothbrush may be just what you need to make this routine more fun. With the children’s versions of such technology, there are often songs, lights, and plenty of colorful cartoon characters. This can all act as encouragement to make brushing their teeth more entertaining.

Are They Not Brushing Well Enough

Even many adults don’t realize that they are not brushing their teeth as thoroughly or for as long as they should. This results in poor oral hygiene. Like many parents, you probably feel as though your child is not getting to all of those hard to reach spots or that they don’t know how long to brush for. This is where motorized toothbrushes come in handy. Since many of them are equipped with timers, the alarms indicate to your child when he or she should move onto the next portion of their mouth. This way, you can make sure that each time that your child brushes their teeth, they are doing it for the full two minutes.

Think about these points and you will be able to figure out if an electric toothbrush is the right option for your little one.

Bio: Patricia is a mother of two who is quite concerned with whether or not her sons are receiving the best oral care possible. She tries to spread what she has learned to all of the other curious parents as well.

