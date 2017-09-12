Essential life skills they don’t teach you in school

Essential life skills they don’t teach you in school – words Alexa Wang

Education has come a long way since children were merely taught reading and arithmetic. Many schools offer a multitude of exciting subjects nowadays, from hi-tech design technology classes to a variety of modern languages.

But while most of us leave with a basic understanding of Pythagoras Theorem and how much energy is expelled from a peanut when placed over a Bunsen burner, basic life skills are somewhat overlooked.

You might be able to tell someone on your holiday to France how many brothers and sisters you have or that you like going to the swimming pool, but would you understand the importance of travel insurance and obtaining a passport? Here are just a few of the essential life skills they don’t teach you in school.

How to handle your finances

From creating a viable budget to applying for credit cards, mortgages and loans, most young adults enter the real world blind to dealing with their personal finances. Yes, paying your bills late will affect your credit rating. Yes, that is important, especially if you want to apply for a mortgage or take something out on finance. And yes, there are an array of actions you can take to not only improve your financial situation but to prevent it ever spiralling out of control. Being clued up financially is one of the best examples of life skills. If your teachers failed to brief you on the above, ask Google for a crash course.

Running your first home

Whether you’re renting with friends or stepping straight out onto the property ladder as you vacate the comfort of the family nest, a host of decisions await when you move. These range from finding an internet provider and home insurance to registering to vote. After you’ve updated your address at the bank and registered with the local doctor’s surgery, you’re still left with a list of overwhelming tasks.

Thankfully the internet has some incredible money saving websites willing to do the hard work for you. Learning to cope with all this is one of the essential life skills for adults. If you’re looking to keep energy costs down and see how much you and your housemates are using in near real time, it’s also worth getting a smart meter fitted from your energy supplier.

How to cope with stress

Life can be stressful at times – whether you’re looking for a job, juggling your finances or dealing with personal issues. Having the tools to look after yourself both physically and mentally are a prerequisite for a happy and successful life, while learning these little life hacks can vastly improve your well-being. Although it’s important to regularly unplug from social media and appliances, mindfulness apps are a much better way to pass your commute than a monotonous game of Candy Crush.

Healthy cooking on a budget

If you were lucky enough to experience a few home economics classes, then perhaps you left school having made a fresh fruit salad, a batch of scones or a slice of homemade pizza. While these are fantastic introductions to the kitchen, many young adults find themselves reaching for a bowl of instant noodles over fresh fruit and veg when on a budget. Browse the internet for quick and healthy meal ideas and arm yourself with a handful of go-to recipes. Your future self will thank you.

