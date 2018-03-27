3 MVPs of smart home tech

Smartphones are everywhere, and an app exists for almost everything. A host of smart home tech geared toward the home continues to crop up. These smart devices, or home automation devices, connect to smartphone apps.

Home automation devices can make everyday tasks easier. You can do everything from ordering items by voice command to turning off all of the lights in your home with your phone. Find out how the following three home automation devices are easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

The Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is a smart speaker. Not only does it play audio, but it also listens to voice commands and talks back. The Echo comes with Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Alexa has many capabilities that can keep your household running smoothly. It can help with organization by keeping tabs on your shopping lists and keep you on schedule with its alarm and timer features. Alexa can also remind you of your upcoming events.

Alexa is an expedient option when you’re running short on time. When you have a question and no time to turn on your computer, you can ask Alexa and get a rapid answer. Alexa can quickly update you on news reports and place Amazon orders for you.

You can link other Amazon smart speakers with the Echo and use them as an intercom system. This system can play the same music in different rooms. You can also connect compatible non-Amazon smart devices to the Echo and control them with Alexa.

Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug

The Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug turns your ordinary electronics into smart devices. The Mini Smart Plug fits into one socket of an electrical outlet without blocking the other. When you plug your electronics into the Smart Plug, they can connect to the Wemo app via a Wi-Fi connection.

With the app, you can schedule when your devices turn on or off. The Smart Plug also comes with a randomize feature, which turns on your lights in various patterns to deter break-ins. The app also shows you if devices are on in your home while you’re away from your house.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is compatible with the Amazon Echo. With the two devices connected, you can control your electronics with either the app or voice commands. It has to be one of the best smart home technology systems out there.

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

The Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit is a smart lighting system. The kit comes with two LED bulbs, but you can add more to the system once you’ve installed it.

You can use the Philips app to control the lights or a remote that’s also available from Philips. The smart lighting system integrates with the Amazon Echo, such as the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. The smart lights are dimmable and can work on a schedule.

An array of smart devices exists today. Deciding which ones to incorporate into your home can be overwhelming. The above three smart devices, which are easy to use and install, are a great introduction to the world of home automation.

