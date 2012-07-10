Key factors to consider when choosing sportswear – words Al Woods

Whether you’re simply looking to update your gym kit or are a fan of wearing activewear for a casual look, finding the right sportswear pieces will ensure a comfortable and stylish finish.

To make sure you nail the latest sportswear trends and find the right fit for you, here are some of the key factors you’ll need to keep in mind when shopping for new sportswear pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Style

Not all sportswear is created alike, with plenty of different styles to consider if you are looking to invest in some new pieces. For a casual look, urban-inspired garments remain a popular choice for the fashion-conscious man, with British menswear brands like Golden Equation nailing the fusion of sportswear and streetwear. Drawing on youth culture for inspiration, sportswear inspired by urban trends will always make for the freshest of outfits.

Vintage-inspired sportswear has also made a comeback in recent years, making a full tracksuit a fashionable look beyond the confines of the gym. With the likes of Kappa, Fila, and Ellesse enjoying a resurgence in popularity, you’re spoilt for choice if you’re a fan of the retro sportswear aesthetic.

If you’re someone who likes their sportswear to look fashionable rather than relaxed, then this style will be the perfect match for you as it can easily be paired with more tailored pieces like bowling shirts for a fresh daywear look.

You should also consider different colour palettes when buying sportswear and how this will affect their overall style. Utilitarian colours like black, grey, and navy are great for the gym as they don’t show sweat as easily as some other colours. Meanwhile, brighter shades like yellow, red, and green give off a more fashionable sportswear vibe that wil help you nail the athleisure look.

Fit

Like any item of clothing, finding the right fit is vital for sportswear. Regardless of the style of sportswear you are after, it should have the correct proportions for your frame. There’s a big difference between a muscle fit tee and a top that is too small or relaxed fit joggers and ones that are simply too large.

When it comes to finding the right fit, there are certain areas you should focus on to help you determine if an item is the correct size for you.

For joggers and shorts, their waist will determine how good of a fit they are, along with the length. So, if you find yourself in a pair of slouchy fit joggers that don’t look quite right, consider going up or down a size until the waist fits you comfortably but securely. Once the waist fits you correctly, you’ll most likely find that the joggers will be a good fit overall.

The same rule also applies to tees and vests. For both of these, look for the right neck fit, sleeve fit, and waist fit to determine the correct size for you.

Fabric

Finding the right fabric is essential as your sportswear should look good while also being able to withstand a heavy gym session. Cotton might seem like a sensible choice because of its lightweight nature but it can really restrict you as it absorbs and retains moisture, weighing you down during your workout.

Instead, look for sweat wicking and breathable fabrics like nylon and polyester – both of these lightweight materials will be sure to keep you cool during even the heaviest of workouts.

Even if you are investing in sportswear as a fashion item, the fabric has an important role to play. You’ll want to make sure that you have a range of different fabrics to see you across the seasons with fleeceback garments for winter and lighter materials like nylon to see you through the warmer months.

Price

As sportswear has shifted towards a fashionable clothing choice, the price of specific items has considerably gone up. From performance-focused activewear brands to designers looking to cash in on the athleisurewear trend, sportswear is currently a hot commodity in the fashion world. You really need to consider what you are paying for when you are adding new pieces to your wardrobe. Are you paying for high-quality garments, or simply paying for a premium brand name? Up-and-coming brands like Golden Equation offer the sought after premium sportswear looks at an attainable price point, proving you can keep your wardrobe fresh without breaking the bank.