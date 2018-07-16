5 surprising facts about Burlesque dancing – words Alexa Wang

Many people don’t know the history or the story behind the burlesque dancing and think it’s more of a striptease than a show, but they are wrong.

There’s a lot more in Burlesque than striptease, and there’s a lot more in it than what’s told. The shows have dramatic and musical performances by women removing their clothes but with humor in it.

Here are five facts that you should know about the burlesque dancing.

1. Burlesque has its lingo

In Burlesque shows, they have different titles and names than any other show. It is more than an entertainment show. The Burlesque show has its own culture and language, and they have different terms when it comes to the performers’ stage name.

2. Not stripping

When Burlesque Dancing started, it didn’t include any stripping. The word “Burlesque” comes from the Italian word “burlesco” that means “mockery” or “making fun of”. It started in the Victorian era and the word “burlesque” was used to describe parody plays. Burlesque Dancing transformed into striptease show in the 20th century.

3. It’s a huge industry

Burlesque Dancing was a huge industry. The Burlesque shows had hundreds of employees and thousands of people who are interested in watching the Burlesque. It was a part of UK’s nightlife.

4. Burlesque has a different type of shows

The Burlesque Shows have three different types of dancing Cabaret, Striptease, and traditional Burlesque. The Cabaret doesn’t include any striptease as most of the dancers appear topless. The Striptease focuses on the expensive costumes and how well the dancer uses the custom. Traditional Burlesque is all about humor and satire. Each act in the Traditional Burlesque relies on a story doesn’t include any stripping unless it is required in the scene. There is also the New Burlesque or Neo-Burlesque that is based on the Traditional Burlesque with a striptease and modern dances in America. Many people believe that the New Burlesque will be the revival of burlesque dancing all over the world.

5. Dancers are not feminists

Most people think that the burlesque dancers are feminists, as females play all the men’s role. However, in the 18th and 19th-century female performers who worked in the Burlesque shows came from abusive situations and this was the only thing they could do. That doesn’t apply to all performers, but most of them.

Changes in the burlesque dance

The Burlesque Dancing is an entertainment show that many enjoy and love. Although it has changed throughout the years. However, people still enjoy all types of Burlesque. Burlesque is changing based on what people prefer, otherwise it just wouldn’t be interesting anymore. The shows are not the same in strip clubs; The Burlesque dancing plays on the emotional and psychological part more than the seduction part. It also combines music and dances so it would make a special show. Many people believe that the stripping part in the burlesque dancing started as an accident. That it wasn’t planned in the show and the performers started including more later on. But Burlesque has an interesting history to it and it’s something that has a culture and world of its own. It is certainly considered to be an art.