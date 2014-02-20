Family friendly accessible locations across the UK – words Alexa Wang

Lookers, which offer a range of motability cars available for those who are eligible for the government-funded scheme, has put together this guide of the UK’s most accessible family-friendly attractions so that families can enjoy quality time together no matter their levels of mobility:

Sweet tooth? Visit Cadbury World!

Cadbury World is just a few short miles south of Birmingham city centre and then enjoy being taken on a self-guided exhibition tour which encompasses various interesting and exciting zones. Prepare to go on a thrilling adventure within the 4D chocolate adventure experience, learn how your favourite treats are made in the interactive manufacturing zone, step back in time to witness how the Cadbury brand came about at the Bull Street zone and much more.

If this sounds ideal for you, make sure you forget to treat your sweet tooth at the end of the tour by calling into the Cadbury World Café and making a purchase or two at the World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop.

Accessible features at Cadbury World

Visitors to Cadbury World who have disabilities will be offered a large print guide and concessions throughout the tour.

Wheelchair users with a RADAR key can also access a state-of-the-art Changing Places facility, which incorporates a height-adjustable sink unit, a height-adjustable changing bed, rails and support arms, an automatic toilet, a modesty screen and a ceiling screen.

As well as this, there’s also touch and feel key props throughout the exhibition for family members who are visually impaired, while wheelchairs are available at the attraction too.

How to find Cadbury World

Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR

Official website

www.cadburyworld.co.uk

Wales’ Caernarfon Castle

Created by King Edward I on the banks of the River Seiont in the north-west of Wales, this castle still looks incredibly threatening centuries later. As well as imagining how history played out many years ago though, youngsters are also sure to want to check out Caernarfon Castle’s recently opened 3D attraction — a feature which grants them the opportunity to take control of menacing, fire-breathing, holographic dragons. Thanks to its intimidating appearance, there will be no mistaking the World Heritage Site that is Wales’ Caernarfon Castle.

Another must-visit part of the castle is the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum. Situated within two towers of the World Heritage Site, history fans will be able to take in how the Royal Welch Fusiliers Regiment won 14 Victoria Crosses during their courageous battles. A number of famous writers also served within the Royal Welch Fusiliers in World War One — including Robert Graves, David Jones, Frank Richards, Siegfried Sassoon and “Hedd Wyn” — and some of their most memorable words can be heard echoed throughout the museum.

Accessible features at Caernarfon Castle

You may think that a fortress from the Medieval times wouldn’t be easy to access for family members with disabilities. However, this couldn’t be far from the truth when it comes to Caernarfon Castle.

After getting input from a local access group, access to all of the castle’s inner wards are now granted via a purpose-built access ramp alongside two sets of steps. Wheelchair access is then accessible throughout the entire lower level of the World Heritage Site.

Furthermore, entry to Caernarfon Castle is free for all disabled visitors — as well as their carers.

How to find Caernarfon Castle

Caernarfon Castle, Castle Ditch, Caernarfon, LL55 2AY

Chester Zoo

Visit Chester Zoo and we are certain that you and your family won’t be stuck for things to see and do. After all, the zoo is home to more than 21,000 of the world’s most endangered and exotic animals!

Where will you set your sights on first? One of nature’s fiercest hunters, the Komodo dragon, can be found at the Dragons in Danger habitat, for instance, while a breeding herds of Asian elephants are among the animals who go about their daily lives at the Asian Forest habitat.

Even away from the 15 animal habitats, there’s still so much to explore. Those with a passion for plants will love Chester Zoo’s botanical gardens — all 125 acres of it spread across various themes — while the attraction’s nature reserve is ideal for getting close to local wildlife within a tranquil outdoor space.

Accessible features at Chester Zoo

Those visiting Chester Zoo with assistance dogs will also be pleased to hear that Registered Assistance Dogs are welcome throughout the site and there’s even a map available which details an assistance dog-friendly route.

Sue Foster, from Chester Zoo, has reassured those visiting the attraction who have a disability by telling Monarch Mobility: “We’re a fully accessible visitor attraction, so visitors with wheelchairs and limited mobility can relax and enjoy their day.

“All our staff are clearly identifiable — with uniform and name badges — and they are here to help with anything on the day, so the tip is just to ask if you have a query. The zoo is fully accessible and all our enclosures have been designed to have a variety of viewing points in order that anyone in a wheelchair/pram can enjoy the experience.”

How to find Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo, Moston Rd, Upton-by-Chester, Chester, CH2 1EU

Sources:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/united-kingdom/articles/Britains-20-most-accessible-tourist-attractions/

https://www.monarchmobility.com/blog/2016/07/20/top-accessible-attractions-for-the-family/