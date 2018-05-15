Ways to have a fun-filled family weekend on a tight budget – words Al Woods

With summer rolling around fast, your kids will be out of school before you know it. Before that happens, you need to plan ahead by filling up your weekends with activities, so when summer comes, your kids will be fully entertained within an existing routine.

Planning endless activities or outings for your easily bored kids can really burn a hole in your pocket, especially if you’re saving up for that big holiday trip you and your family will take during the summer. Save those extra bucks by following these tips below on how to create a budget-friendly family weekend.

Soak up that sun at the beach

If you live near a beach, take your family for a quick beach vacation. Pack up all the beach toys, sunscreen and some midday sandwiches for lunch and you’re good to go. If you’re planning on staying the whole day, consider getting a beach tent for a midday nap or to have a place where your kids can hide from unnecessary UV rays. Not sure which beach tent to get? In the blog post, “Best Beach Tent of 2019: Complete Reviews with Comparison,” the folks at Seaside Planet have provided a comprehensive review, a pro and con list, and recommendations on which beach tent will be suitable for you and your family.

Go Camping

For a fun-filled adventure, camping in the outdoors will definitely entertain your family. Camping is a budget-friendly way to spend time with your family in the great outdoors where you can teach your kids about wilderness survival and stargaze at night. You can also hike, create a bonfire with marshmallows and hot chocolate on hand, make campfire meals and tell ghost stories.

Check local events

Many cities or towns have free attractions for its residents. You can always visit the zoo or a museum for a cultural and educational experience, or the science center. Some museums or educational centers, even have day workshops for kids where they can get crafty and learn about many things. Many organizations create events around your neighborhood as well like markets, workshops, or festivals. The entry is free or at a low cost and it will be a fun experience.

There’s no place like home

Staying at home doesn’t have to be boring, create a ‘staycation’ with your family by developing activities that will keep you entertained all day long. Start a movie marathon with popcorn and snacks, set aside a ‘game night’ and play board games or start a tournament with one of your favorite video games. If your kids are young, have a story-time night where you gather around and read your favorite story out loud. Or crank up the music, dim the lights and have a dance party in your living room!

Pick up a creative hobby

Start a DIY project with your family where you can all be invested in it. Whether it’s painting, crafting, pottery-making or even knitting, it will be a fun experience creating something with your family. And for a little kick, why not create a healthy competition out of it? You can also start a cookout or a bake-off. For one afternoon, create an adventure in your kitchen where you and your kids collaborate to make a yummy meal from scratch or bake some cupcakes. It will be fun and delicious!

Backyard Adventure

The backyard is more than just a place for your dog to roam around. You can create endless activities to enjoy right in the comfort of your own backyard. Start a paintball-like themed game, but with water-guns, have a balloon fight, or build an inflatable outdoor pool for some fun in the sun. You can also get your old camping tent and stargaze all night or host an outdoor movie night with a projector, some mattresses, and bean bags.

Go on a picnic

Plan a nice home-made meal and some snacks, grab that checkered blanket and let your kids help you plan a picnic basket and go outdoors. Being outdoors with your family and kids is a great chance for bonding. Also, take a couple of outdoor toys as well like a Frisbee or a kite.

Host a potluck BBQ

Invite your relatives and other parents you’re friends with a BBQ party, you’re hosting in your BBQ. Make it a potluck party as well, so everyone will pitch in with delicious meals. Set up a game station in your backyard for activities for the children; you’ll have time to socialize with adults and your kids will play with your friends.

Who says you can’t have fun on a budget?

Staying on a budget doesn’t mean that weekends have to be boring. With the right planning and a variety of activities prepared, you and your family can have a fun-filled weekend. Forget about your smartphones and make some memories together as a family, not to mention that it’s great for bonding and strengthening relationships.