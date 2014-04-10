Fashion for kids reaches a whole new level – words Alexa Wang

A generation ago kids’ fashion was hardly even a thing. As kids most of us would have been dressed in cheap and cheerful clobber from Woolworths or Mothercare. Fashion was more for teens and grownups and so most money was spent accordingly.

Yes, parents wanted their kids to look cute and well looked after but the idea of your average 5-year-old needing a fashion look would have been greeted with a shrug. How times have changed. Nowadays parents will often forgo those little luxuries themselves to ensure their kids have the very best apparel possible.

The vast array of clothes on offer now is simply mind-blowing. There are lots of ‘kids only’ brands that have styles and values all of their own. The big brands have also moved strongly into kid’s fashion using their power to garner a nice chunk of the market. This is big business and they know it. Kids fashion even have their own runway and trade shows where buyers and the media flock to see the latest trends.

Lots of the brands that focus on kids’ fashion follow their own path, but increasingly trends are feeding down from the adult fashion shows. There is sometimes, dare I say it, a bit of a mini-me thing going on to. You must have seen this. When a mum dresses in the exact same brand items as her daughter or even a dad and son. Each to their own but to me this looks all wrong.

That said, many parents are increasingly eco conscious when it comes to fashion. They tend to go one step further when it comes to their kids. So, you will find eco fabrics such as organic cotton and bamboo used more often in children’s fashion than the adult equivalent.

For Summer 2019 this theme continues. There is a touch of the modern hippy about this it has to be said which I’m all for. Nature, flowers and respect for the planet are prominent. There is a focus on sharing, even peace and love and positive energy. Maybe it’s because of all the negative stuff in the news lately, plus when it comes to our kids we do often look towards the future and our aspirations for them.

