Feeling stressed? How motivational speakers can benefit wellbeing – words Al Woods

We seem to be more stressed than ever before as we struggle to get on the property ladder at the same time as climbing the rungs of the career ladder.

But feeling stressed can have a detrimental effect on us both mentally and emotionally and in the longer term, stress also increases the risk of developing health problems including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Wherever that stress comes from initially, it will eventually begin to manifest itself into all parts of our lives. If you have a stressful job, for example, this may start to take its toll on you after work hours, affecting both your home life and relationships.

But reducing this stress can be easier said than done – you need to work because those bills aren’t going to pay themselves are they? And, despite the stress, you may be very happy with your job and pleased with the direction your career is heading in.

However, feeling stressed out is neither beneficial to the employer or the employee because ultimately it will only lower productivity levels. Feeling stressed all the time is not good for any of us. So, if quitting your job isn’t an option, how are you going to lower your stress levels?

If you are guilty of working at home late into the evening, then you might start to take the occasional one to yourself, switching off the computer, turning your phone to silent and relaxing. Light some candles, run a bath, read a book and drink a steaming mug of camomile tea and you will start to feel the weight lifted from your shoulders. But, the problem with this is that is only a temporary fix – and while this is definitely recommended you need a long-term solution.

Did you know that motivational speakers could benefit your wellbeing?

Motivational speakers have a wide range of backgrounds – they are psychologists, health experts, experts in mental health and so on.

This means that they are well placed to get to the root cause of the stress, identify ways to reduce this and provide you with an alternative way to think about stress and approach stressful tasks.

Have you ever listened to the likes of Les Brown on You Tube or watched a Ted Talk? No matter the specific subject matter you will always go away from it feeling motivated, inspired and therefore better about yourself. They have a way of explaining something that deep down you do know, but perhaps can’t articulate and therefore are struggling to work on. They empower you to make positive changes in your life and be the very best version of yourself.

If you are an employer why not invite a motivational speaker from Speakers Corner to come in and speak to your staff? It will lower stress levels while at the same time motivating and inspiring them. The result is that they are more productive, benefiting both themselves and the company as a whole. If you are an employee, why not sit down with the boss – start to reduce the stress by talking about it – and perhaps they suggest bringing a motivational speaker in to reduce stress across the workplace?

