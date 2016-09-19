The finest architecture: Top 4 European cities to visit – words Alexa Wang



Whether you are an architecture student or simply want to admire/photograph/draw beautiful buildings, Europe is the place to visit for you. It seems that no matter where you go there you’ll be taking your pick between formidable castles, elegant palaces, cozy cottage houses, and magnificent cathedrals.

Don’t forget modern architectural wonders as well, because Europe is a mix of old and new. However, if you are looking for the truly best of the best experiences, your vacation itinerary should include Barcelona, Florence, Stockholm, and Prague.

Top 4 Cities to Visit in Europe If You Love Architecture:

Florence, Italy

Florence is the city of architectural masterpieces of old. If you are looking for the intricate elegance of basilicas and regal beauty of palaces, this is a must-see city. One of its main attractions is the legendary Duomo created by Filippo Brunelleschi. The cathedral is splendid and took about 140 years to build.

Other remarkable architectural sites in Florence include:

Basilica of San Lorenzo

Palazzo Veccio

The Bargello

Palazzo Pitti

Basilica of Santa Maria Novella

Basilica of Santa Croce

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona was the home of the genius Antoni Gaudi. This city holds the majority of his creative works that appear as fantastic today as they used to be a century ago, when the maverick of an architect designed them. If you love architecture, you will enjoy walking tours in Barcelona. The majority of them will take you to at least a few of Gaudi’s masterpieces. And although it’s hard to believe, his works aren’t the only ones that are magnificent.

It’s true that Gaudi’s talent made Barcelona a unique place that stands out among all other best cities to visit in Europe. You only need to see his Casa Batllo, Sagrada Familia, or Park Guell to understand there is no other place like this on the planet. However, Barcelona is also home to beautiful buildings like:

Cathedral Basilica Metropolitana de Barcelona

Torre Agbar

Gran Teatre Liceu

Prague, the Czech Republic

Prague is one of the most charming cities to visit in Europe and most of that charm comes from the splendid architecture. It’s known as the ‘city of a hundred spires’ and that name clearly hints to magnificent gothic buildings.

Bear in mind that in Prague the buildings are as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside. Sometimes, they are even more stunning due to intricate decorations. Therefore, whenever possible, you should take a tour that will allow you to discover every nook and cranny.

The main attractions you shouldn’t miss in Prague are:

Nicholas Church

Powder Tower

National Museum

House of Black Madonna

Zizkov TV Tower

Dancing House

George’s Basilica

Municipal House

Kinsky Palace

Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is one of the best cities to visit in Europe if you are looking for modern and original architecture. There are some ‘classic’ historic buildings here as well. However, it’s in the modernism that the main attraction of Stockholm lies.

You’ll need to arrive to this city with an open mind as many of Stockholm buildings will be nothing like you expect. You can get some idea from looking at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center.

Other fantastic buildings you have to see are:

Stockholm Cathedral

Stockholm Public Library

Parliament House

Riddarholmen Church

Artipelag Museum

Hammarbysjostad

Church in Arsta

Ericsson Dome

Tellus Nursery School

Bonniers Konsthall

Sven Harry’s Art Museum

Karolinska Institute New Lecture Hall

Best Cities to Visit in Europe: Final Thoughts

Europe houses too many examples of magnificent architecture to count, so no matter where you go, you will see something special. These four cities hold some legendary masterpieces which you need to see to admire the limitless human genius.