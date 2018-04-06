Is Forex trading right for you?

Is Forex trading right for you? – words Al Woods

Trading stocks can be a complex thing to learn. It’s more than simply watching a stock and hitting the “trade” button the moment it reaches an acceptable price level.

You need to know about the businesses you’re investing in, what their future potential may be, and if they’re worth holding onto for the long term or trading as soon as possible.

You also want to keep your portfolio diverse in order to spread your risk around. This requires monitoring the markets to make sure things are going as they should, which is difficult if you have a day job. Naturally, markets operate during business hours, and you can’t always take your focus off your work to check your stock trades.

If this feels like too much work and you don’t want to pay brokers’ fees for the privilege of trading, Forex may be the platform for you. Forex is an exchange for trading currencies and has a much simpler trading mechanism than NASDAQ or the NYSE. You also have the opportunity to trade six days a week, 24 hours a day. Get up in the middle of the night for a glass of water? Go check your investments and maybe make a trade or two while you quench your thirst and make a little money.

Read on to the infographic below to learn more about Forex and whether it’s something that’s right for you. Trading on any exchange is not without its risks, but you can learn how to trade while minimizing your exposure.

