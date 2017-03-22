Fortuna Pop! says farewell with Twenty Years of Trouble

Saluting the demise of indie pop label, Fortuna Pop!, the label goes out in typically emotive style with a five night long celebration featuring label protagonists in London.

Fortuna Pop! closed their doors last year after twenty years via a letter in an Indietracks festival programme. As a last hurrah!, Twenty Years of Trouble kicks off tonight in London. We urge you to go along and raise a glass and your shoes to the label that can claim some of the best indie pop releases of recent years (we’re thinking Crystal Stilts, The Lucksmiths, Joanna Gruesome and The Pains of Being Pure At Heart).

Label founder Sean Price’s release has written, “If you’re hanging on to a rising balloon, you’re presented with a difficult decision — let go before it’s too late or hang on and keep getting higher, posing the question: how long can you keep a grip on the rope? They’re selling Simon Love wigs in Woolworth’s, man. The greatest record label in the history of mankind is over. We have failed to paint it black.”

And there’s loads of indie enterprises who know just how he feels – including us! All the best.

The listing for the week’s events (22 to 26 March) is included below. You can get tickets to individual events or 5 day passes here www.wegottickets.com.

Wednesday 22nd March – MOTH Club Opening night party with Special Guests + Simon Love & The Old Romantics + Two White Cranes, Passing In The Hallway + Stolen Wine Social Club DJs (Five Day Pass Holders Only)

Thursday 23rd March, 6:30pm – Bush Hall Withered Hand + The Ballet + Pete Astor + Would-Be-Goods + DJ Ian Watson (How Does It Feel To Be Loved?)

Friday 24th March, 6:30pm – Islington Assembly Hall The Butterflies Of Love + Sodastream + Flowers + Darren Hayman + DJ Declan Allen

Saturday 25th March, 3pm – Tufnell Park Dome / Boston Music Room (all dayer) Comet Gain + The Proper Ornaments + Evans The Death + The Loves + Mammoth Penguins + Milky Wimpshake + Bearsuit + September Girls + Tigercats + DJ Paul Wright (The Track & Field Organisation) upstairs + Shrag DJs downstairs + Fortuna POP! DJs until 2am

Sunday 26th March, 12 noon – The Lexington Steven James Adams & The French Drops + Tender Trap / The Catenary Wires + Elva + DJs John Jervis & Ben Clancy (The Hangover Lounge) (Five Day Pass Holders Only)

Sunday 26th March, 6:30pm – Scala Martha + Joanna Gruesome + The Spook School + Chorusgirl + DJ Paul Richards (Scared To Dance)

Five Day Festival Pass guaranteeing entry to all shows – £55