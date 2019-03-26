What fragrance ingredients make you feel happier? – words Alexa Wang

Go to any fragrance store and you’ll find a bewildering array of perfumes on offer. Start examining their ingredients and things get even more overwhelming. Do you know what ambergris smells like? Or bergamot? Don’t worry, neither do most people.

However, armed with the right knowledge, you’ll be able to identify fragrances that take you to your happy place. Here’s more information.

The impact of scent on the emotions

Countless studies have explored the impact of scent on our emotions. The right aromas have the power to elevate mood, change perspectives, and even remind us of past events. That’s why it’s so important to choose the right fragrance for you – one that makes you feel positive, invigorated and balanced.

What sort of ingredients?

Here’s where things get more complex; as people respond to scent in different ways. However, here’s a general guide to some of the most commonly-used perfume ingredients.

Fruity scents. Usually, fruit-dominant scents, like the bestselling fragrance Aventus for Him, lift the spirits and make the wearer feel more energetic. Citrus aromas are particularly effective for this; such as lemon, lime, Sicilian orange and bergamot. Apple is a bit sweeter, which is great for enhancing a summer’s day, and pineapple carries a touch of the exotic, which might remind you of past holidays in the Caribbean.

Floral scents. Some floral aromas, like jasmine blossom, are sensual and delicate – great for getting you in the mood for a hot date. Others, like lavender, are more laid-back and relaxing. Little wonder that people swear by it for getting a good night’s sleep! If you’re looking for a sexy, indulgent fragrance, search for a perfume with ylang ylang or rose in it.

Exotic, unexpected scents. Some ingredients do a great job of intriguing the senses, which in turn, livens the mood. Pink pepper is a wonderful example of this, as the spicy tang helps to keep you alert and focused. Ambergris is a more sea-salty aroma, which is great for taking you back to walking on the beach. If you’re looking for something decadent and sumptuous, oud oil is the ingredient to search for. It’s been used in perfume-making for centuries.

Woody scents. Wood is often used as a base note in perfumes; both for men and women. Cedarwood is uplifting, whereas pine is sharper and more refreshing. Rosewood is the most fragrant, and provides an indolent, chilled-out ambiance.

Why bother?

In these busy (stressed-out) times, people need to embrace all the happiness and contentment they can get. Whether that’s getting a new haircut, starting a new hobby, or changing your career; if it makes you feel better, it’s worthwhile!

Although fragrance seems like a small thing, it can make a big difference. The right fragrance can boost confidence, change people’s perception of you, and make you feel more positive about the world.

Finding the right perfume

When you’re armed with a bit of knowledge, it’s far easier to find the right fragrance for you. Here are a few quick tips to help you: