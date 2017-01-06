Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Wild Flowers

Sometimes you get a creative meeting of minds that just grabs you and this is one of those moments.

The idea that you get one half of the Turner prize nominated contemporary art duo Jake & Dinos Chapman to create your latest video is one thing. The fact that the band in question is hard core rockers Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes puts it onto another mad level altogether.

First let me say the track and the video are both brilliant. The track is an explosive slab of guitar that hits you in the chest making you reel. Carter’s vocals though and lyrics intertwine melodically and thoughtfully over the top which makes for a delicious contradiction.

The video is an onslaught of associated images that bombard your senses as you try to let the words and music sink in. It’s a winning combination and I hope people sit up and take notice. It’s great to see an artist take on the video and gives the song a whole extra dimension. Jake Chapman was only too pleased to be involved:

“The harsh reality of slipping from YBA to OAP makes an invitation from Mr Frank Carter to do a video seem like turbo-charging my impending free bus pass… I was, of course, very sincerely honoured to be asked.”



The pair met through the book Modern Ruin which accompanies the forthcoming album and contains photos and poetry from Carter as well as a 5 page epilogue by Chapman. They liked each other and so Frank asked Jake to create the video for Wild Flower.



“Jake Chapman is one of my favourite artists of all time. Somehow in this mad world we also became quite good friends. Foolishly I jeoardised all of that by asking him to make us a music video for our song Wild Flowers. Luckily for me, Jake Is further into the abyss of madness than I am and he has made something completely captivating and utterly insane… but best of all, we are still friends! Thanks Jake x”



The album Modern Ruin by Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes is released January 20th on the International Death Cult label. More at www.andtherattlesnakes.com