How to get a free psychic reading – words Alexa Wang

During times of tribulation and strife, we sometimes look to more unorthodox methods of problem solving to help us work through our issues instead of seeing things from an entirely practical point of view. This can be healthy as there’s nothing wrong with getting as many perspectives as possible when dealing with troublesome issues.

Intuition is one of humanity’s innate qualities that has enabled us to discern complex information not immediately available on first glance. Intuition is a mix of skilled interpretation of data as well as gut feeling to reach a satisfactory conclusion. Psychic readings are essentially people using their heightened intuition and senses to deliver information to people. However, the interest in psychic readings is matched only by the skepticism in psychic readings. The fact that psychics charge a fee make many who are just on the fence apprehensive about handing over money for answers they might not even like, or for something who’s concept they don’t fully buy into.

For this reason, many individuals who are still interested but not necessarily ready to put money down are interested in getting a free psychic reading to test the waters. But, is it possible to get a free psychic reading? The answer is yes.

Here’s a few different ways of going about it that I’ll explain in this article.

1. Free In-Person Psychic Reading

People tend to like in-person readings the most because it allows them face to face contact with the psychic and allows for a greater level of understanding and communication between the two participants. If you’d like to see if you can get a free psychic reading from a local psychic, first you need to find out if any are even in your area.

After you’ve determined how many psychics there are in your area through either a phonebook or the Internet, call them up individually. Try to establish that you’re somewhat skeptical about the whole idea and see if they’ll offer you a session for free. Don’t be too pushy about wanting a free session, simply state your case that you aren’t entirely sold on psychic readings and see if they offer you a free reading or perhaps half of a reading for free to see if you’d like to continue. Don’t be asking for handouts or to waste their time, but some psychics might be willing to take a chance on your skepticism and see if they can convert you.

2. Free Online/Telephone Psychic Reading

A large chunk of psychic reading is now done via telephone instead of face to face. Using the internet, many of these psychics can connect with their clients and more than a handful offer free readings. For instance, Psychic2Tarot.com offers a free reading via telephone as well as a multitude of free psychic services delivered over the internet. The amount of services offered through the internet is much more diverse than with a typical in person psychic. Online psychics offer astrology reports, miniaturized readings if you don’t need the full package, as well as a sort of column-style single question answer type reading. Use the internet to your advantage and find a psychic in your country that can offer you a free reading either online or over the phone.

Keep your wits about you when it comes to “free” telephone readings, however. Make sure that the number you’re dialing is toll free and that there are no fees attached. While the reading itself might be free, speaking to them over a certain phone line might have some fees attached so you should always be wary of deals that sound too good to be true.

Parting Words

There’s nothing wrong with some healthy skepticism, it keeps us safe in our daily lives. That’s not to say that psychics aren’t worth the time and effort because their craft can’t be objectively quantified using science or math. A free reading is a fantastic way to dip your toes into the realm of psychics without having to commit financially. Be sure that the psychic you’re choosing is reputable and not just trying to upsell you more services, as many who offer “free” readings tend to do. Make sure that they at least seem like they know what they’re talking about and aren’t trying to pretend their magicians or anything of the like. Real psychics understand their limitations and aren’t going to bust out a crystal ball just to part you from your wallet. Best of luck, I hope you find what you’re looking for.