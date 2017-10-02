How to get funding for your small business idea

How to get funding for your small business idea – words Al Woods

Starting a small business is a real challenge. There are many risks and you will have to work a lot until it will finally have a stable customer base.

One of the biggest challenges for small business is represented by funding. Without resources you won’t be able to start a business or to make it grow.

Luckily, small business owners have numerous advantages these days. It is easier to obtain information, and you can learn anything you need with just a simple click. The Internet can also help you to obtain you funds, and there are many alternative lenders that accept online applications.

If you have decided to risk and take the first steps steps to starting a business, or if you simply want to boost your small business, take a look at our article, and we will show you all the funding routes that can help you with your your small business idea.

Apply for a loan

Most business owners have started with a loan. There are many types of loan and you can get loans for starting a business, sba disaster loan, or loans meant to help your business grow. You can choose a more conventional lender, like the bank, but you should know that you must have an excellent personal and business credit score. If that is not an option for you, alternative lenders can also be a choice, and their loans are easy to obtain, and you won’t have to wait too much until you receive them. Every loan comes with an interest rate that must be payed back along with it.

Sell equity in your company

Many business owners choose this alternative. Selling equity will give you capital in return. Investors will offer you money for shares and you won’t have to pay any interest for these funds. Therefore, selling equity will help you raise money and you won’t have to pay any charges.

Another advantage is that you won’t need to meet any credit requirements, so you do not have to worry about having an excellent credit score. You can also count on your investors, since they will want your business to succeed. As a consequence of that, investors may help you with various projects in order to make sure that the company will be a success.

On the other hand, the owner will have less equity, and consequently less control. Investors will have a word to say when it comes to the decisions of the company.

Get business credit cards

Getting credit cards that are tied to your business can help you take your business to the next level. Your staff can use these cards for their business needs.

When it comes to business credit cards, you only pay back what you use and there is a certain set limit. Also you only pay interest on what you use. However, these cards are not great for cash advances, since they have very high fees. They are also unsecured so they come with high interest rates.

