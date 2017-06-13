The future of technology for our kitchens – words Al Woods

As many of us are aware, smart home technology continues to advance each year and as such has become a key part of homes around the world.

This is only going to continue to grow and is likely set to be the future of the modern day home in years to come.

This is just another revolutionary product in the industry, similar to the composite doors at Truedor. Kitchens are now the focal point of a modern open plan home, so improving on these is going to be important for increasing the price of the home for example.

With the technology continuing to advance this means are far more efficient experience through the smart home technology. Here we cover smart home technology of ovens and fridges for our kitchens.

Ovens



The efficiency of smart ovens is now allowing for us to not only save time but use less energy. In the past cooking involved a lot of guess work as such, but these will now completely take this factor out. With smart ovens they can now calculate how long and the temperature that is best for what you are cooking. Connected via your smart phone you can cook things, when you are not even home, whilst also tracking the progress. This is likely to be the future for families who can now have the dinner ready once they arrive home from picking their children up from school.

A Smart home is a residence that uses the Internet to control devices and appliances. This can lead to a more efficient home and an easier life! There are even Smart Appliances that can help you cook a delicious meal without the risk of overcooking it! #smartoven #perfectpizza pic.twitter.com/7VilojUmW3 — Cloudwifi (@CloudwifiInc) December 10, 2018

Fridges



Smart fridges are another product that are set to take over the industry. They have developed rapidly and now can keep your products fresher for a longer period of time. The smart fridge will also make sure it is always the perfect temperature and humidity, for what is inside. What is quite amazing about these products are they can actually now tell you when your food is going to expire and even what you are running low on. The more advanced ones can also even order you essentials that you are running low on to be delivered to your home.

