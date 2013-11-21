Games to help your brain expand – words Al Woods



With today’s fast paced way of living, it can be easy to get caught up with the day’s endless tasks leaving you with no time to think or unwind. Games have always been a way of entertainment, but it’s been said that with moderation, some games can actually help expand your brain, improve mental functioning and prevent cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s. Brain training games can help improve your memory, logic skills, and help you think differently. These games also help expand your imagination and improve your critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

We’re on our mobile phones most of the day anyway, so you can take this opportunity by improving yourself and your brain by just a few games that are a click away on the app store.

Below are some of the top games and apps that help expand your brain.

1) Lumosity

Lumosity is a brain training app available on your app store which offers an expanding set of cognitive and scientific games created to improve your memory and stimulate your brain’s cognitive abilities on a daily basis. It gives you many problem solving activities, memory retention and recalling exercises and tasks that expand your attention span.

2) Scrabble

Word games such as Scrabble, which is undoubtedly the most popular one, will always be the right fit to challenge your mental abilities. But more often than not, we find ourselves confused when hit with a difficult word we need to unscramble from the collection of letters placed in front of us. Luckily, we now have sites that help us to unscramble words and in turn help us to become that much better at playing Scrabble, which will make the challenge all the more exciting.

3) Sudoku

Sudoku has gained popularity over the years for being a highly addictive puzzle. It relies on memory and you have to follow trails of consequences by planning. This also helps with short-term memory and concentration. Like crossword puzzles, you can play Sudoku on a variety of apps or through books available at many bookstores.

4) Happy Neuron

Happy Neuron is scientifically designed to stimulate cognitive brain functions. It includes games and activities that challenge your memory, attention, language and visual/spatial functions. It also creates personalized activities tailored to fit you.

5) Fit Brains Trainer

This app has been ranked #1 in educational apps over 90 countries. Created by Rosetta Stone, it includes a wide range of games meant to stimulate your IQ and cognitive and emotional intelligence. It allows you to train your brain with science-based activities and challenge the speed and focus of your memory. It also tailors daily sessions for you to stimulate your mental abilities.

6) Braingle

Braingle is a website that offers the largest collections of riddles, brain teasers, puzzles and other brain stimulating games. It also allows you to brush up on your trivia and give your brain that workout it needs.

7) Mahjong

The Chinese game of Mahjong tiles has been known to improve cognitive performance, especially with people with dementia. It helps expand your memory, sharpens your mind and helps you take faster decisions. It’s also an excellent social activity game.

Give your brain a workout

Brain-training games offer you the brain stimulation you need throughout our hectic days. As an adult, you may feel that your skills are thinning. But with the right amount of puzzles and cognitive games, you end up flexing those brain muscles. Brain training games are also proven to help you tackle those daily problems with ease.