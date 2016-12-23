Sail away this festive season with the Gaming Line app

It’s still the bleak mid-winter and thoughts turn to Christmas and to travel. It’s can be a hectic time of year with lots of people on the move so anything that can help make life that little bit easier is most welcome.

To help get us to where we want to be Stena Line have come up with a rather nifty little Gaming Line app that lets you have fun as you book your essential sailings before they sell out. As you can see from the video the festive spirit is alive and well as Captain Kenneth speeds a little happiness aboard his ship.

The app itself allows you to play some classic games as you sail across the Irish Sea and also win some fabulous prizes courtesy of Stena Line. According to Diane Poole OBE, Head of PR and Communications at Steno Line. “Our new Gaming Line app is adding a high tech way for our passengers to entertain themselves, as they sail across the Irish Sea. The game features an Advent calendar with daily challenges and competitions to win great prizes but what makes Gaming Line so much fun is that players of all ages can win prizes.”

Well it’s a great bit of fun as you sail to your destination. There’s also free wifi on board these days as well as great food, movies and great service. The app has a low fare finder too which helps you get the cheapest possible price for the time you want to go. If you’re flexible then there some massive savings to be had.

For more information go to stenaline.co.uk/santaline