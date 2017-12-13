Give flowers for every time of the year

Give flowers for every time of the year – words Al Woods

Flowers fill rooms with joy, great scents and beauty, while having the ability to make any moment better. So, whether you’re decorating your home, going to organise an event, or you want to give flowers as a special present, you should definitely think about them. It’s one of the best gift ideas for someone special.

Nowadays, thanks to greenhouses and other technological advances, it’s quite possible to find these much-desired blooms at any time of year. In any event, each one has its own season and it’s much better to buy them when they’re naturally in flower. Giving flowers to a girl you like is always in fashion.

In this case, springtime flowers are immensely beautiful, joyous and brimming with energy. One of the most unique and memorable gifts. Roses are part of this group, and in all their colour variants are the most popular flowers for any time of year. The calla, the best-known type of lily, usually flowers at the end of this season, and is striking for its simplicity and purity.

During the summer, we can also find many interesting types of flowers such as heliconia, which is a tropical plant with a very odd shape, or orchids, widely used for gifts between lovers. Birds-of-paradise, sunflowers or dahlias are other examples of summer beauties. The latter in particular extend their lives until the first snowfall, so they’re also considered autumn flowers. The moment the leaves fall and the weather begins to cool down is marked by the advent of very hardy plants. The aster is one of these, taking its name from the Latin for ‘star’ due to the shape of its petals. It’s very resistant to the cold, extremely beautiful and is found in a wide variety of colours, just like chrysanthemums.

Winter, meanwhile, may seem like the saddest and most sombre period of the year, so it’s difficult to think about finding beautiful flowers that spread joy. Flowers really are memorable gifts ideas. However, they do exist and we can enjoy the elegance of tulips, the smell of jasmine or the beauty of camellias.

