Going clubbing? Here’s a quick checklist before you go

Nightclub regret is a real thing. People spend a lot of money at the club thinking they’re going to have a good time only to be disappointed. If you want to have a blast when you’re going out, you need to get into the right mindset.

Pick Friends That Aren’t Addicted to Social Media

If you’re not with the right crew, you’re not going to have fun. Invite people who you genuinely like. People who won’t cause drama. Now that every social event is plastered on social media, there’s a lot of pressure for everything to look perfect. This can even extend to your friend group. But, if you really care about enjoying yourself, you’ll stop worrying about your image. Who cares if your friends are trendy? They’re yours.

Pick a Budget – And Stick to It

You can spend less than $50 at a club if you plan correctly. You can also spend $5,000. It’s up to you to decide what you’re comfortable with. The extra flair that comes with being a big spender is fun but it’s not necessary. You get a table and an expensive bottle of alcohol. Other people will notice you. Is that what you want? You’re not crazy if you want to splurge on a wild weekend, as long as you can afford it.

However, you don’t have to break the bank to have a memorable night. If you don’t get a table, spend your time on the dancefloor instead.

Dress Up

Part of the nightclub experience is being seen. It doesn’t matter what other people think. But it’s fun to get dressed up in a way that you normally wouldn’t. You’ll feel like a new person. Gold Urban Mens Jewelry, for example, has so many options that you can spend all day making your decision.

Only wear clothes you feel comfortable in. Your sky-high heels and tiny dress won’t look good if you’re stumbling around tugging at your hemline. Squeezing yourself into clothes that fit you ten-pounds ago isn’t a good look either.

Wear something that looks good and that you can move around in.

Be Free

If you’re shy or socially anxious, it’s a good time to break out of your shell. Try to be more free than usual. Dance and party with your friends without worrying about what you look like or who’s watching you. It’s hard to do but you can get into practice.

You don’t need to be nervous. Nightclubs are actually accepting environments once you’re inside. Nobody is thinking about you. If you want to try to reach out to someone, you can. If they reject you, it’s no big deal. Just move on.

Go on a Weeknight

If you go clubbing on a weeknight instead of the weekend, you can have a really good time. You’ll likely save money as clubs reduce their rates during the week. The club will also be less crowded, giving you more room to dance and move around. Clubs can be suffocating they’re too full.

A random Tuesday or Wednesday is an awesome time to go to a club if you can manage it work. Many people have opted out of the 9-5 grind now that the gig economy is taking.

A Couple Starter Drinks at Home?

If you’re going to drink, get started at home. The drinks at the club are very expensive and often weak. If you plan on drinking a few drinks, the cost can quickly add up. You’ll have more fun if you drink a bit at home first with your friends. Then take an Uber to the club so no one has to worry about driving.

Getting drunk is almost synonymous with going to a club. However, you don’t have to get wasted. You can dance and party and remain completely sober. Your friends might even appreciate having an automatic designated driver.

If you don’t want to have to explain to people why you’re not drinking, sip on a cup of water or coke with a lime in it. People will assume it’s alcoholic and not question you. There’s nothing wrong with not drinking but it gets old having to explain yourself over and over again.

The most important part of any night out is your attitude. If you feel grumpy before you head out the door, it’s going to be hard for you to relax. Everything that happens will stress you out. Try to get into a good head space before your big night.