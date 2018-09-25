What makes a good lead generation agency? – words Al Woods

Lead generation is a key component in any business looking to grow. It is the process of gaining the interest of potential customers, in order to increase your revenue. An essential part of any business development approach, what exactly makes a good lead generation agency?

Lead generation or new business development has greatly changed through the course of time, from the early scatter gun approach, to a far more targeted approach. If done correctly by a good lead generation agency, it can result in fantastic upshots for the client, as results have proven with London based new business agency, Alchemis. They have focused their business development across three core areas in order to produce the best results. These being Quality, Quantity and Direction.

Quality

This focuses on the quality of the work produced

Client proposition or offer

Client collateral, case studies, website

Client ability face to face and pitching

Caller ability

Data accuracy and level of information

Market intelligence and discipline

Software and tools

Quantity

This area focuses on getting the number of leads needed

Leads

Relationships formed

Class and conversations

Opportunities

Meetings

Pitches and proposals

Future opportunities

Wins

Direction

This focuses on targeting the correct areas

Location

Target sectors

Size and shape of marketing department

Company size and scale

Decision maker level

Account size and type

Sweet spots

Matching

The evolution of lead generation has seen a great change from the previous purchasing of lists and names for sales representatives to cold call. There is now much more that goes into this, due to the continued advances in modern technology. This means it is now possible to approach people and companies based on specific targeted criteria and information, which is key for successful lead generation.

This starts with the collection of information about the potential buyers, before the agency tailors a specific marketing and sales pitch, focusing on the prospects needs. This all leads to the process being much for effective, with greater success rates from new customer acquisition.

This evolution and change all stems for the new digital age. The growth of the internet has now seen a great change in the buying journey and there is also now far more information available. This has led to a change in lead generation tactics, as sales representatives can now no longer use the uneducated approached on potential buyers. This depth of easily accessible information comes from the likes of search engines, social media and other blogs of information on the subject. This will only increase further, which is why lead generation has also had to evolve with the times.

This information is key as to why a sales pitch now needs to be tailored to the specific caller, in comparison to the previous traditional scripted sales pitch.