Which hairstyle is best for your face shape in 2017?

Which hairstyle is best for your face shape in 2017? – words Alan Woods

The world’s not coming to an end in 2017, despite what many believe, and that means you should continue to enjoy the present and plan for the future. The turn of each new year is a time of reflection.

If you’re unhappy with your current job, then seek a new career. If you’re unhappy with your body or health, go to the gym or take up a sport. If you dislike your lifestyle, wardrobe, or any aspect of your life, go out and make a change. The psychology of starting with a clean slate can be a powerful motivator, making this the year you finally achieve your goals and start living the life you’ve always wanted.

If some of these changes seem too drastic, daunting or expensive, maybe you need to start small and easy. For example, the way you look can have a powerful effect on how you feel and how you are perceived by others. Something as simple as a stylish men’s haircut can be the difference between the old and new you. Without a costly shopping spree, guys can make better first impressions in their professional and social lives by changing their sense of style in the form of a haircut.

But now you’re wondering, how do I choose the right hairstyle for me? It turns out, this is a common question amongst guys and, fortunately for you, an awesome guide has been created to solve this problem. The bloggers from Mens Hairstyles Today have created a resource that describes the right haircuts based on your face shape. If you aren’t sure about the shape of your face, the authors detail the defining features of each type – oval, round, square, oblong, diamond, and triangle – as well as makes recommendations on whether you should try facial hair or not.

So which hairstyle is best for your face shape in 2017? If you’re looking to get a new haircut or simply want to revamp your current cut with some trendy styling, check out the graphic below for ideas!

Which hairstyle is best for your face shape in 2017? – words Alan Woods