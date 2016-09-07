How to be happier with how you look – words Alexa Wang

Everyone wants to be as happy as possible about how they look, but it can often be surprisingly hard to make this a reality. If you are struggling to get to a place where you are genuinely happy about your looks, your style and your body, then you might want to work on a number of the most important elements in turn.

The truth is that no matter how much you feel you might want to change about yourself, just getting down and starting with something is going to ensure that you are considerably happier with yourself in no time at all. For many people, merely the act of starting to work on yourself is enough to start enjoying being you. So let’s take a look at some of the first things that you might want to do in order to try and be happier with how you look soon enough.

Develop Some Confidence

Often, it is not necessary to change anything externally in order to feel happier about yourself. You might find that just developing a little confidence is enough to do this, and as such this is always a good place to start trying to develop yourself. Developing some confidence can seem like an impossible task if you are not yet confident enough, but it is something which is absolutely worth doing if you are to try and live your life as fully as possible. What’s more, there are plenty of ways in which you can hope to develop your confidence easily enough, in a step by step way, so you should never feel that it is beyond your control.

One of the simplest methods for developing confidence is to try and focus on accepting yourself as you are. That can be hard to do, especially if you are also in the process of trying to change certain things about yourself physically, but there is an essential difference between the two which you will need to try and learn. As long as you ultimately accept who you are as a person, there is nothing wrong with altering how you look, especially if you are doing so in order to fall more in line with your image of yourself that you have in your mind. The more radically you accept yourself, the more likely it is that you will be able to become more confident, and this will inevitably shine through in how you look too.

That confidence can also be brought about by focusing on your good qualities, and by making a point of pushing yourself out of your own comfort zones and self-limiting beliefs. If you can do that, you will find that you become much more confident in no time, and that will mean that you are much more likely to enjoy how you look too. When you are happy with what’s inside, you will tend to be much happier with what’s outside, and this is a synthesis which you can then work on more and more as you see fit. Starting with your inner confidence is a great way to approach this issue.

Be Original

It is much easier to enjoy your own look if you are doing whatever you can to be as original as possible. If you lack originality, and you basically just try to look like the next person in order to fit in more, then ironically you might end up being much less happy with your looks and yourself on the whole. That is an important thing to remember, as it can be so tempting to merely try and fit in with the general perceived notion of what you should look like. The more original you can try to be, the more likely it is that you will enjoy being you, with all of the things that that entails. So what can you do in order to try and be a little more original with how you look?

One way is to go for a different set of trends altogether. You might be keen to try out an alternative vibe with your fashion, or to get a nipple piercing, or whatever it might be. As long as you are trying out something which is not entirely on the mainstream, you might feel considerably more happy with your looks, just by virtue of the fact that you are looking a little more original. The more that you do this, the easier you will soon find it to develop your own personal sense of style, which is one of the main things you will need to try and do in order to be much happier with your looks on the whole. Make sure that you are being as original as you like if you are to try and enjoy your looks as much as you would hope.

Don’t Compare Yourself To Others

As is often the case with fashion and style advice, this is also solid advice for dealing with your life more generally. If you find that you are always comparing how you look to those around you, then you are unlikely to be enjoying yourself all that much. Whereas, if you make a point of not doing that, you will almost certainly find that you are going to be much happier with how you look, as you won’t be focusing on the flaws that you have and the apparent perfection that someone else has. This is absolutely a recipe for disaster, so everything you can do to avoid doing it is likely to be a good idea. Stop comparing yourself to others as much as you possibly can, and you will immediately feel considerably happier with your own looks. That is a basic thing that anyone can do starting now, and it will make a huge difference to your life.

Take these things on board, and you will find that you are considerably happier with your looks in no time. That will mean that you can then play around with your style and so on much more confidently, too.