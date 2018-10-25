The amazing health benefits of cannabis – words Al Woods

Once your marijuana seeds are growing into healthy plants you can start thinking about harvesting and improving your health. Like honey, cannabis is proving to be a something we can’t as a species do without.

Marijuana addresses a range of health illnesses and conditions and is proving to be a popular pain reliever. Given how long humans have been using marijuana you have to ask why it has taken thousands of years of history to reach a point where we start to realise and accept the benefits from this amazing plant. And all of this is possible simply by growing a plant form a marijuana seed.

With this in mind let’s take a look at the health benefits marijuana brings.

Chronic Pain Relief

A 2017 study found that cannabis is a very good reliever of chronic pain. Cannabinoids are the active ingredients within cannabis and this has been found to bring about pain relief. Given that more than 25 million adults in the U.S. alone suffer from chronic pain and this is a leading cause of disability, the health benefits here are huge.

Alcoholism and Drug Addiction

Although there is some contention between studies the 2017, Medical cannabis and mental health: A guided systematic review published in Clinical Psychology Review concluded that preliminary evidence suggested that addiction could be relieved from using medical cannabis. It also found that it offered treatment for PTSD sufferers.

As with most areas of mental health it is advised you approach any kind of treatment with caution. The study found that it did not increase the risk of self-harm or harm to others.

Mental Illness

The same study examined the effects of marijuana on mental illness. Here, the results of using marijuana discovered that it offered relief to those suffering from depression and PTSD. It also found that social anxiety can also be relieved by using cannabis.

Conversely, it found that the use of cannabis on other mental health conditions such as psychosis and bipolar disorder had negative effects.

Epilepsy

Two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, are now treated using Epidiolex. The active ingredient is CBD.

A 2017 study focused on 120 children aged between 2 and 18. Randomly, they gave oral CBD to the children in addition to normal medication. Around 39% saw a dramatic reduction in seizures. Many who were having up to 12 seizures per month had fewer than 6. Some had no seizures per month.

Although the study cites side effects there are few pharmaceutical drugs that do not cite side effects.

Multiple Sclerosis

Studies have found that there is some short term relief for multiple sclerosis by taking oral cannabinoids. Specifically, modest improvements in spasticity symptoms.

Cancer

The side effects of chemotherapy are often relieved by taking cannabis specifically vomiting and nausea. Some studies have found that cannabis slows down cancer progression. Currently, none have found it to be a cure for cancer.

Given the health benefits of cannabis, you may want to consider getting your own marijuana seeds and growing your own. Make sure you research the strain of marijuana carefully and that if you have any doubts consult a doctor.