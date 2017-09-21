Take care of health with an EHIC card on your travels – words Alexa Wang



The European health insurance card is one of the best initiatives taken by the European government for safeguarding the health of their citizens.

This health card gives assurance to the citizens of their safety whenever they are travelling within the European boundary. While this health card can be used by the residents residing within European territory but those living in Isle of Man and the Channel Islands are not covered under this insurance.

Some Of Its Benefits

The European health card is regarded as one of the weapons that are held by the people while they are on a tour. It often happens that people while travelling within their country gets stuck in an emergency and it becomes difficult for their family members to look for their medical treatments. In such condition, EHIC acts as a boon to them. Some of these benefits of E111 card have been enlisted below:

Providing medical treatment in an emergency situation

No medical fees are taken

Ensuring security of a traveller

It can be said that a citizen is able to incur the following benefits with the help of this card. One needs to know that the E111 card is valid only for five years and you need to renew it before it expires. The European health card renewal is an important and easy process for securing one’s health.

Process Of Renewal

The card renewal procedure is quite simple and with the advent of the internet, this process has become all the more simple. You can renew your insurance cards by filling up the online forms that can be found in the EHIC site. The following steps are involved in the renewal process:

Log in to the website

Fill up your personal detail in the form

Enter the pin for your EHIC card

Before beginning with the renewal process one must check whether the cards have passed their expiry date or not. It is to be noted that you need to renew the cards six months before its expiry date otherwise it will not be renewed. In order to renew the card of your family members, you need to fill up their details. It is to be remembered that your card cannot be used for covering the medical benefits of your family members.

Renewing Children’s Cards

The children who fall within the age group of 16 needs to have a separate EHIC. However, it is to be noted that those who are under the age group of 16 years cannot apply for a separate card renewal rather they have to apply for the European health card renewal within their parent’s forms. It is the responsibility of the parents to give all the required details of their children and mention the detail in case of any change in the personal details.

After going through the above-mentioned article it can be concluded that the European health insurance card has served as an important medium for securing one’s health while they are on a tour of the European continent. It is always important that one should get a thorough knowledge of the procedures of the renewal.

Take care of health with an EHIC card on your travels – words Alexa Wang