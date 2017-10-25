5 hidden beaches you need to discover

Tired of crowded beaches and following the trend? Well these top five hidden beach destinations will be sure to not to disappoint you, as we cover our five favourite hidden gems.

Haad Farang and Tham Morakot, Ko Muk, Thailand

The waters of Thailand offer thousands of islands, complete with an array of white sandy beaches, a great deal of which remain largely unexplored. From Thailand’s world class diving, to the remote inlet anchorages of Indonesia, you’re sure to find a piece of remote paradise you can truly call your own.

With more than 3000 km of spectacular coastline, Thailand is covered in undiscovered bays. The ethereal beauty of Asia offers emerald isles, turquoise waters and phenomenal rock formations, a real treat for the bucket list – and your camera.

The island of Ko Muk, west between Thailand and Malaysia, is home to the wonder that is Haad Farang. This small but mighty bay is ideal for families and those who love a dip in the sea, with its consistently calm waters.

The exclusive bay has few sun-loungers as it is chaos free, unlike other Thailand areas such as Bangkok, with most of civilisation tucked out of sight amongst the trees. But we don’t recommend this area of Ko Muk as one of our top 5 hidden beaches for nothing.

If you sail around the corner to Tham Morakot, you can learn why it’s known as the Emerald Cave. Lined with stalactites, the cavern leads to a sheltered cove covered with dense foliage. If you’re lucky you may see the inhabitant monkeys.

Of course, you have to be prepared to travel through the dark cave to reach this secret hideaway, but then that is part of what makes it a truly inspiring place, unlike any you could ever experience.

Sv. Ivan, Cres Island, Croatia

With plenty of fascinating town quays, and a colourful history, Croatia is a fascinating island to explore. But out of all of Croatia, we advise you to check out Cres Island and the secluded beach, Sv. Ivan.

This crescent moon-shaped pebble beach is tricky to reach but worth the trek. It’s best to reach Sv. Ivan by boat as opposed to by foot, unless you’re the adventurous hiking type.

Travelling by boat or chartering a yacht will provide a unique opportunity to explore the island from a different point of view, whilst also enabling you to reach secluded shores such as that of Sv. Ivan. Charter itineraries are available for those who want an organised experience exploring the Croatian coast.

The beach has no facilities and very little shade but is ideal for those who really want to get away off the grid and treat themselves to some sun and chill therapy.

Playa Llevant, Formentera

Ibiza’s sister island, Formentera is renowned for its relaxed culture and clear blue waters, a contrast from the partying reputation of its sister. Complete with secluded beaches, the small villages of Formentera host a range of luxury boutique bars and restaurants where you can dine, drink and experience the Spanish culture in all of its glory.

With no airport, the only way to get to this idyllic sand sanctuary is by boat, which shows how secluded and peaceful the island is. With an array of celebrity visitors having praised the island such as Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and Kate Moss, this is a hidden gem to add to your holiday list.

We recommend the peaceful Playa Llevant, situated on the north-east coast of Formentera. You can sit and relax in peace and tranquillity with picturesque views of Ibiza on the horizon above clear blue waters. However, another unique beach on the island is La Savina.

La Savina has quite a nautical atmosphere, centred around the port area. But this beach is unique as it stretches out between the sheltered harbour and the inland lagoon of Estany Pudent- the largest of two lagoons on the island. Although it’s not one to swim in, it is definitely a sight to behold and an area to explore.

Whether you want to relax and swim in the sea, or explore and visit the Island’s inland lagoons, Formentera will not disappoint.

Savannah Bay, Virgin Gorda, Caribbean

The first place we often think of at the word ‘paradise’, the Caribbean is the pinnacle of relaxation. Located to the east of Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is where you should be heading if you truly want to get away from it all.

The islands have a unique edge and despite some signs of tourism they remain relatively undeveloped and unspoilt. The island itself is a challenge to reach, and you’ll require a boat to visit them. The best time to visit these islands is between November and May, making it one of the best islands in the Caribbean for that perfect winter getaway.

Upon the Virgin Gorda hidden bays can be found including Savannah, Pond, Devil’s, Mahoe and Spring. Our personal favourite hidden gem is Savannah bay. With white sand for days and lustrous turquoise waves, this peaceful unspoilt wonder is a sight to behold.

For a truly spectacular view, we recommend you head to the highest point of the island of Virgin Gorda, to Gorda Peak, to catch the breath taking panoramic view of the surrounding islands. The magnificent views and peaceful surroundings, make the island all the more worthwhile to visit.

Despite how tricky the island may be to reach, you can make the most of travelling via boat to get there, as it provides you with unlimited access to otherwise unreachable beaches and coves. You can opt to get a Caribbean yacht charter itinerary, and charter a yacht if you want to tour in style and comfort, and receive a professional plan for your trip.

Gidaki Beach, Ithaca, Greece

Located northeast of Kefalonia, west of continental Greece in the crystal-clear waters of the Ionian Sea lies the tiny yet beautiful island of Ithaca. Due to the small size of the island, it is again rather difficult to access.

Not being a target for mass tourism, means the island retains its secret status and clear Mediterranean seas. Enjoy peace and quiet in paradise, as you can take time out on the white rimmed shore and appreciate nature at its finest.

Surrounded by the shelter of a forested cliff, the stunning views will make you feel like you are on the edge of the world. The calm waters are swimmers delight, a good treat to jump into after the walk to get to it as it is only accessible by foot or boat.