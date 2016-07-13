How a cybersecurity group and a British artist revamped the Ferrari

As collaborations go, it’s unexpected: cybersecurity experts Kaspersky Lab united with British urban artist D*Face, to redesign a Ferrari 488 GT3.

Unveiled at the Bahrain GT Nations Cup rally, the car was raced Team Italy. Its design features an Italian flag, alongside Kaspersky’s distinctive ‘Save the World’ motif, executed with D*Face’s signature style.

And it looks pretty special. Check out the photos below.

The contrast between the hi-spec engineering of the Ferrari and the colourful in-your-face graffiti really stands out.

But ‘Save the World’ has a deeper meaning, linked to Kaspersky’s cybersecurity expertise: the organisation’s mission is to protect the globe from cyber threats. Kaspersky have also been a long-time supporter of motor sports, partnering Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team and the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E.

Ahead of the race, London-born D*Face spoke of how excited he is to see his design on the race track:

“I am beyond excited for the GT Nations Cup and to see my design race around the Bahrain track. This is going to be special. I am a huge motor sport fan. Since creating the Formula E art car with Kaspersky Lab, I have been desperate to see our ‘Save the World’ design travel at breath-taking speed on track and you can’t get better than a Ferrari.”

“May the best-looking car win!”

In that case, our money’s on that Ferrari.

About D*Face

One of the UK’s most prolific street artists, D*Face (Dean Stockton) has occupied the forefront of his practice ever since his initial breakthrough in 2005. Instantly distinguishable and flawlessly executed, his work upholds the vibrancy of Pop, whilst injecting it with a signature dose of satirical subversion that has become synonymous with British street style.

