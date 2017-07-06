4 savvy solutions for increasing your online exposure

While the internet might be one of the great revolutions for marketing campaigns, it is easy for small businesses to get lost in the flood of competition, especially when you count the impact of search engine rankings. However, there are ways to be smart about your online presence, allowing you to make an impact on the right people at the right time.

Utilize Social Media

76% of Canadians own a mobile phone, and 94% of those have a social media account. This means that, if businesses utilize its benefits correctly, they can connect with a larger number of people than if they simply set up a website.

By creating a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page, people can find your business simply, and your presence on their news feeds will make your brand more recognizable. If you post humorous or exciting posts on these sites or run competitions and promotions, people will share your content, and possible customers are more likely to see your business and be able to access it more easily. Social media also gives you the opportunity to interact with consumers and monitor their opinions, and vice versa.

Email Marketing

However, the older methods of communication should not be forgotten. Email marketing is a great way to increase your online exposure by having a more direct and personal presence on people’s internet usage. Most people use emails daily, whether for work or pleasure. By sending emails straight into their inbox, it is more likely that clientele will read your marketing campaigns and respond to them as they will not have to search for your products themselves.

Improving SEO

Most people only click on the first few results that appear when they conduct any one search, wanting information as quickly and efficiently as possible. Improving your SEO will allow you to increase your Google ranking. This is important as appearing on the first page of search engine results will mean that more people will see your website and connect with your business. You can improve your SEO by hiring a specialist SEO agency such as Eventige.com who will be able to increase your online exposure through their comprehensive research.

Contact Market Influencers

Partnering with another business that already has sizeable online exposure can help to increase the presence of your business. Influencers know the market well and have built reliable networks which consumers trust.

Showing a relationship with an influencer allows you to connect with their followers as well as your own and broadcasts your reliability to potential clients. Connect with influencers by quoting them on your website, sending them a direct message or offering your services in exchange for their help.