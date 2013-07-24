Inside Ibiza – Maxine Garman on another side to the white isle

Inside Ibiza – the adventure starts here – feature with Maxine Garman

Ibiza resident and radio host Maxine Garman takes us on a journey to a different side of the white isle…



Kickstart with a cocktail…

All Ibiza adventures start with a cocktail and the white isle has some specialist cocktail bars, which shouldn’t be missed. A favourite for those in the know is Gitano in Santa Gertrudis; soak up its tropical vibe, while you lose a few hours relaxing on the bohemian-styled terraces and try out a multitude of the best mezcal cocktails Ibiza has to offer.

If you need to balance the effects of the mescal, the ceviche is well worth checking out… If you’re looking to crank up the party then head into town where the atmosphere is always electric; take a perch at BCB Tango and catch all the party parades and street performers.

The party you can’t miss…

This year there’s a new series of parties at Cova Santa called Midsommer; a collaboration between StoryTellers from Damien Lazarus and elRow. It’s an underground, daytime party that creates immersive experiences through art and music, and is filled with crazy props and characters. The first Midsommer was a completely different party experience, so expect to see the wild side of Ibiza at the next two. A special mention should also go to the Labyrinth parties with HotSince 82 at Pacha; I warm up at the official Labyrinth preparty at Tantra Ibiza so get to carry on and experience this one first hand as Pacha is transformed into a labyrinth of unique sensory experiences. Pacha has had a massive renovation this year, which has injected a real, intimate feel to its parties.

Where to let the sun go down…

Hostel la Torre in San Antonio is a hidden gem and the place to go to experience the infamous Ibiza sunset. It’s off the beaten track; a restaurant with an authentic Balearic vibe, built into the hills rising from the edge of the sea. Unlike the well-known sunset strip, which can get overcrowded and chaotic, Hostel la Torre offers a laidback opportunity to connect with the magic of Ibiza as the sun finally dips below the horizon. Kumharas at the edge of San An bay is another great chilled sunset spot. Get there early on Sunday and you can enjoy meditation, Qi gong and healing massages, then after sunset, dinner at Kumharas is always a treat.

Where to head for your retail therapy…

Ibiza Town caters for any style and an aimless wander will always turn up some retail gems. However, always worth heading to is Annie’s, a vintage store and the place to find one-off classics that will never go out of fashion. Then there’s reVOLVER if you’re looking for more up-to-date designer pieces – and no one does sunglasses quite like these guys. All the shops stay open late so there’s plenty of time for tapas and vino in-between.

Need to recharge after a big night?

Atzaro is the ultimate spot to relax after a heavy night. This spa hotel is a real oasis in the heart of Ibiza with a peaceful, romantic vibe. There are private swimming pools, chill out areas and gardens with orange groves, so you can get lost for hours and totally switch off. Make a quick switch from hedonism to healthy at Atzaro’s restaurant with a set menu of fresh organic ingredients; perfect to help rejuvenate after a late night.

This restaurant is a hidden gem…

The Fish Shack in Talamanca is a beachside setup on the rocks and serves up the freshest and tastiest fish on the island. It’s got a rustic, sparse feel to it – the tables and chairs are plastic and there’s no menu, just a selection of the fish caught that day. Everything is grilled and served with tomato and onion salad and potatoes. Simple but delicious.

Secret beaches off the beaten track…

For an alternative to the crowded better-known beaches, I love to escape to the north of the island; the beaches there are stunning. Cala Xarraca in San Juan is the ideal getaway spot. It’s surrounded by coves that entice you to explore with a snorkel, and there’s even a mud bath to the left of the beach to help replenish your skin! Even in the height of summer it’s easy to lose the crowds and enjoy a moment or two of total relaxation and bliss.

Maxine Garman is the main resident at Tantra Ibiza this season and presents her own weekly radio show ‘Inside Ibiza’ on Ibiza White FM. http://www.tantraibiza.com/ibiza-white-fm/ Maxine’s latest track ‘Too High for Love’ is out now exclusively on the Toolroom Ibiza Vol. 2 Compilation and is available to buy on Beatport.

