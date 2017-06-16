6 reasons to choose the iPhone 8 versus the iPhone X – words Alexa Wang

When the iPhone X was released in November 2017 people fawned over its cutting edge features and advanced processor.

All that attention left the iPhone 8 on the outside looking in, with few recognizing how similar its features were to the iPhone X at a fraction of the price. Here are six reasons to choose the iPhone 8 over the iPhone X.

Price

While many of the features of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are the same, there is one big difference: the price. The iPhone 8 can be purchased retail for $699 (64GB storage) and comes in silver, space metal, gold, and red. The iPhone X can be purchased for $999 (64GB storage) and comes in silver or space metal. Those who are budget-conscious, or are simply looking for a technologically advanced smartphone but don’t need to be on the cutting edge, would benefit from giving the iPhone 8 a second glance. The iPhone 8, paired with T-Mobile’s reliable and fast network , would make for a powerful yet affordable smartphone option.

Performance

The iPhone 8 uses the same, industry-leading A11 Bionic processor as the iPhone X. The A11 Bionic uses size processor cores: two high performing cores and four high-efficiency cores. Used in combination, the six-core A11 Bionic is smart enough to relegate background apps to the high-efficiency cores while focusing the high-performing cores on apps that need them. The A11 Bionic processor also allows for graphics advancements in augmented reality gaming. This smart technology puts a faster, more efficient machine into the palm of your hand.

Wireless Charging

Forget reaching for a power cord for the iPhone 8. Fitted with Qi wireless charging capabilities , the iPhone 8’s full-glass exterior allows it to charge using a power puck or power mat (purchased separately). Wireless charging works by electromagnetic induction, transferring energy from the puck or mat to a receiver coil in the back of the iPhone 8. This advanced technology sets the iPhone 8 apart from older iPhone models and puts it firmly in line with the iPhone X.

Fingerprint ID

Those who have used iPhones for years have undoubtedly gotten used to the one-press Touch ID on the “home” button. Touch ID allows the smartphone user to press lightly on a button to unlock the phone without needing to type in a password. The iPhone 8 continues the use of the much-loved Touch ID, while the iPhone X diverges into the world of facial recognition. While facial recognition can be used everywhere that Touch ID is currently used, if you like the feel and performance of Touch ID then the iPhone 8 is for you.

Water and Dust Resistant

Gone are the days where an accidental dip into the sink meant the end of life for your smartphone. The iPhone 8 tested to a rating of IP67 , meaning it is protected from contact with harmful dust as well as protected from immersion in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes. While intentionally subjecting your iPhone 8 to dusty or wet conditions is not advised (and not covered under warranty), you can rest assured that a quick, unintentional submersion will not affect the performance or life of your smartphone.

Cameras

Get ready for sharp, vibrant photos with the iPhone 8. The smartphone’s 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras are enhanced by the addition of the iPhone 8’s A11 Bionic processor. Boosted by Apple’s TrueTone display, advanced optical zoom, and Portrait Lighting (still in beta), the iPhone 8’s cameras are identical to the iPhone X’s offerings. With more people opting to carry their smartphone as their only camera, the increased photo quality of the iPhone 8 is a win for multitasking devices.

Released within a month of the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 missed its day in the spotlight. Boasting an industry-leading processor, wireless charging, water resistance, and a sleek full-glass body, the iPhone 8 is an advanced piece of technology. The iPhone 8 is a budget-friendly and yet impressively powerful smartphone that deserves a second glance.