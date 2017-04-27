Istanbul is the world’s most affordable city for shopaholics

Istanbul is the world’s most affordable city for shopaholics – words Amy Turnbull

The new research from Marbles reveals which major world cities cost the least – and the Turkish capital comes in top as the most affordable city, with its busy markets and reasonable travel costs.

Good news for those who love retail therapy or crave cheap travel – thanks to the new infographic from Marbles, you can check which top tourism destinations cost the least across the globe.

Looking at not only the shopping costs, but also travel, hotel stays, and whether a visa is needed to visit the country, it’s a comprehensive guide to the thirty most visited cities in the world.

The graphic also includes the top landmark store or shopping destination in each location – so you can find out what’s a must-see, must-buy while you’re there.

Shop ‘til you drop

The top five cities for shopping were a mix of locations from all over the world. Have you been shopping in the best places in the world?

Istanbul – Turkey is renowned for its bazaars and street traders, and it’s common to haggle for all sorts of items. Along with affordable travel and only four hours of travel time, the Turkish capital is the best place to satisfy your shopping needs. Istanbul comes out on top as the most affordable city. Prague – As well as being a picturesque, historical city, Prague proved one of the best places to go shopping. Visitors should be sure to check out Manufaktura, the combination arts centre, shopping mall, and leisure complex. It remains one of the cheapest cities in the world to visit. Berlin – Easy to get to and cheap to stay in, the German capital’s highlight is chocolate producers Fassbender & Rausch Chocolatiers am Gendarmenmarkt. Madrid – Sun, Spain, and shopping, Madrid’s top retail attraction is the Mercado San Miguel, a covered food market that offers a wide variety of gourmet tapas. Bangkok – Bangkok is the most affordable city in terms of the cheapest costs on local transport and hotels across the entire study. With low costs on food and drink, Bangkok is a very affordable place to stay as well as one of the cheapest cities to live in the world. It’s pulled down to fifth on the list by its more expensive flights.

Other key shopping sites included the Carolls Irish Gifts shop in Dublin, Paciotti Salumeria in Rome, which sells meats, wines, and cheeses, and the Shakespeare and Company Bookstore in Paris.

Whatever your tastes in shopping, make sure to check out where you can get the world’s most affordable city deals on the Marbles infographic below.