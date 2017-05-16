Jane Weaver – Did You See Butterflies? plus new album

Jane Weaver – Did You See Butterflies? plus new album – words Alan Powdrill

Jane Weaver’s adventure into off kilter pop continues with her new single ‘Did You See Butterflies?’ As an artist she drifts between folk, indie and electronic pop quite effortlessly with extraordinary results.

Her latest single is awash with psychedelic wistfulness but with a dark barbed heart. Delicious and inviting but with a glistening sting in its hidden tail. The electronic backdrop is flooded over with some great Johnny Marresque guitar lines. The lyrics hang in the air – sweet but menacing.

It’s a great flavor of her new album Modern Kosmology which is released this week.

Her first single ‘Slow Motion’ was an additive slice of electronic pop that open up a new audience for Weaver and hit the 6muscis playlist. She’s proving herself to be an artist who doesn’t like to be tied down to one genre which is fine by me. More of it I reckon.



The video to the single ‘Did You See Butterflies?’ was filmed earlier this year in Helsinki by Finnish artist, filmmaker and designer Paola Suhonen in collaboration with the musician. The video was shot in 16mm and hand developed capturing a ghostly and soulful mood where the visuals connect with the themes within the electropop song.

“Paola is someone who’s work I have admired for a long time. She is a prolific creator and force of nature, but maintains a dreamlike quality to everything she does. We went into the wild woods of Finland. The sunlight was so magical, we went to a farm where the owner used to be a circus performer and had a collection of antique circus vehicles and caravans. The song has themes of spiritualism, séances and nostalgia, trying to return to a time and a place that you most loved, trying to relive that moment. In the video the eventual quest to return to the place finally brings sadness, because the place has decayed and no longer as technicolor, just glimpses of the spirits of the past.” Jane Weaver

“I collaborated with Jane some years ago. So when I heard about the idea she had on her new album and this song, I totally fell in love with it – the idea. The mood and the song itself.. We share the same visual and musical aesthetics. So it was quite easy to communicate through art.” Paola Suhonen

Weaver is one of those electronic pop artists who has a lot of soul to back up her melodies.

Jane Wevaer – Modern Kosmology is available for pre-order now, with two first singles ‘Slow Motion’ and ‘Did You See butterflies?’ available to hear and download instantly at www.janeweavermusic.com

Pre-order

smarturl.it/modernkosmology

Self taught, self penned, self played, self produced, and all-autonomous Jane Weaver’s ‘Modern Kosmology’ is by no means a reclusive mission. Heavily influenced by a cast of lesser-known spiritual muse (such as automatic abstract painter Hilma Af Klint and her fabled pre-surrealist secret society). Jane also enlists the physical skills of CAN’s Malcolm Mooney amongst a skeleton crew of Mancunian drum-lords and well versed psychedelic axe-men to punctuate Jane’s synth-loaded sonic architecture. Jane’s unwaning yearning for psychoactive pop energy has just reached a new level of magnetism. As snowclones go, Modern Kosmology is the new Silver. Another Spectrum to add to the tension.

Jane Weaver Tour Dates 2017

18th May: UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

19th May: UK, Manchester, Band On The Wall

20th May: UK, Brighton, The Great Escape

22nd May: UK, London, The Lexington – sold out

23rd May: UK, London, Rough Trade East

2nd June: France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

7th July: UK, Cheshire, Bluedot Festival

20-23rd July: UK, Liverpool, Liverpool International Music Festival

29th July: UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton w/ Goat & The Moonlandingz

05 Aug: Hoylake, UK Skeleton Coast Festival, Hoylake Parade Community Centre

25-26th August: Totnes, Sea Change Festival

20th October: Ramsgate, Ramsgate Music Hall

22nd October: Brighton, The Haunt

23rd October: Norwich, Arts Centre

25th October: Folkestone, Quarterhouse

26th October: London, Islington Assembly Hall

28th October: Nottingham, The Bodega

29th October: Oxford, The Bullingdon

31st October: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

1st November: Stoke, The Sugar Mill

2nd November: Newcastle, The Cluny

3rd November: Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

4th November: Glasgow, Stereo

10th November: Dublin, Workman’s Club

11th November: Belfast, Maple Tour Leaf

