Jhené Aiko and her desert couture: Teva Sandals for 2017

The collaboration is not going out of fashion, and here’s one we’re particularly excited about. Getting together with Teva sandals this summer is U.S. RnB Superstar, Jhené Aiko. Perfect for deserts near you (just check out the photos for this one), Aiko might be loved-up with Big Sean, but we’re loved-up with these sandals!

Teva sandals has just announced its second collaboration with three times Grammy nominated (in 2015 for Best R&B song, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Collaboration) artist. And this might just be an even better collaboration in our book! The Teva x Jhene Aiko collection is a fusion of Teva’s fabulous Hurricane and Flatform sandal silhouettes and the singer‐songwriter’s naturally eclectic style.

Aiko was born Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo in 1988. She first emerged singing vocals and making video appearances for R&B group B2K. In 2003, Aiko was due to release her debut solo album, but it was never released. 2011 saw Aiko back with a mixtape release, and a recording contract with ARTium, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings. In 2013, Aiko collaborated on Big Sean’s single “Beware” and made her debut in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. In November 2013, she released her first project for Artium and Def Jam, an EP, Sail Out, followerd by her debut album, Souled Out, in September 2014.

2015 was Aiko’s Grammy nomination year, followed by collaborations with rapper J. Cole on his Forest Hills Drive Tour, and a couple more releases of her own. This all led up to her March 2016, album with, a Jhene Aiko Big Sean collaboration called Twenty88. In November 2016, Aiko released “Maniac”, the lead single from her upcoming album set for released this year.

It seems Miss Aiko has been surrounded by friends with collaborations scattered through her career. So a fashion collaboration is right up her street, especially one that cements an existing relationship! Built with the adventurous soul in mind, the three exclusive shoe styles with Teva – famous for their Teva water shoe – are inspired by Aiko’s lifelong wanderlust. We love the campaign too, that reminds us of Star Wars with all that sand and desolation. Aiko’s contribution to the Teva Original Universal, Hurricane XLT and Flatform Universal sandals feature colourful cloud-like leather upper straps, lux rose‐gold hardware, romantic blush-toned foam foot beds and Aiko’s signature dharma wheel logo.

“I always try to find inspiration in my daily life,” said Jhené, when reflecting on the creative process for her second collection with Teva. “I wanted my new collaboration with Teva to speak to my true sense of style but to most importantly mirror my natural journey and evolution.”

The Teva sandals x Jhené Aiko collection is available at www.Teva.co.uk.