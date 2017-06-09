How to make a Kiwi Envy in a whole new way

Well this new promotional video from Oddbins is a little on the saucy side. We meet our hostess who is showing us how to make a rather splendid looking cocktail.

It’s summer after all and I for one love to kick back with a well-executed cocktail. It’s called the Kiwi Envy, featuring Aviation American Gin and looks very mouth-watering indeed. Gin with kiwi is quite a combination.

The Kiwi Envy involves lots of the finest quality gin alongside some Elderflower juice, slices of Kiwi and lots of ice. Our hostess talks us through the making of this cocktail though in a very sultry manner.

As we reach the end of the cocktail making lesson our hostess suddenly rips of her rather conservative looking cardigan to reveal a black leather, revealing outfit beneath.

We then see a man with a leather head mask on, whith whip in hand, on his knees. Now we get the picture. Our hostess has the man as her slave. Rather than feed him the cocktail she throws it into his face which he seems to enjoy. Well this is a bit different from Oddbins. It takes mixology classes for fun to a whole new level.

Lyndsey Gibbons Oddbins Marketing Manager said: “Everyone knows Oddbins for its wine and craft beer range. This video is designed to highlight our unique spirits proposition as well. Hopefully it will generate a few giggles as well. In a dangerous world that’s gone completely off its rocker, “Oddbins” is as good a safe word as any.”

The Kiwi Envy cocktail video is part of a series sort of Oddbins Cocktails with a Twist, where they whip up a selection of spirited cocktails that will satisfy all tastes. The Kiwi Envy is one the best kiwi cocktail drinks there is. One of those classic cocktails with a modern twist.

