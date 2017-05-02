La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo: Skincare review

‘Night and Day’, Cole Porter’s classic of the Great American Song Book, may well have been written as the mantra to women’s beauty regimes across the globe. Never mind Fred Astaire crooning the ‘Night and Day’ catchphrase in 1934. Since ancient times we’ve been chanting it day-in-lights-out, when we’re cleansing, toning and moisturising. We’re always hunting for the anti aging skincare breakthrough that will make the difference.

At Flux, we’ve been trying out one of the latest combatants on the anti-aging battlefield. La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo – the Swiss brand’s latest innovation – is a night and day solution. Two products in one package offering renewal at night and protection during the day.

Introduced as an alternative to professional procedures – a topical botox if you like – it’s ticking our boxes already. After all anything non-invasive has got to be a winner in our beauty songbook. Line Interception Power Duo claims to show marked results in just 14 days (and 14 nights!). It targets wrinkles at their inception and smooths them where they are already visible, from expression lines to UV induces wrinkles to gravity creases.

Looking at the La Prairie brand, its origins go back to the famous La Prairie Clinic in Montreux, Switzerland – a pioneer in anti-aging cellular therapy. La Prairie offers luxurious skin care ranges like The Caviar Collection and Swiss Cellular De-Agers, mostly based on a patented active ingredient complex called Exclusive Cellular Complex. It’s exclusive, scientifically advanced skin care.

So how does La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo fare in our search for the best anti aging moisturizers around? First off let’s be sure to point out in this product you are getting two totally different creams – the day cream and the night cream share a chamber each within the same packaging. This is amazing for travelling of course, and La Prairie have even included a lock button to prevent accidental spillages. Both sides are dispensed by their own airless pump, protecting the ingredients from degradation and invasion by anything on the outside.

The daycream has three specialised peptides that work on different levels to inhibit muscles from working to form lines in the first place – you could say it’s interfering with the signals that your brain sends to your face muscles. Add to that, the Line Interception Power Duo-Day cream’s SPF 30, UVA and IRA protection working on fine lines caused by the environment. That’s the science bit. We found the cream to be very light – not suncream-like even with the SPF 30. It contains plumping hyaluronic acid too, which is kind of expected these days in the luxury market. The finish softens and brightens and is smooth, with no oiliness.

At night, skin is in accelerated regenerative mode, but as we age its regenerative ability declines. The La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo-Night cream works by again using peptides to compensate for the skin’s slowed down regenerative ability and optimise skin revewal. It stimulates the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, strengthens the extracellular matrix, and targets the elimination of damaged proteins. The night cream has a richer texture than the day cream, and makes your skin feel really cared for and hydrated. It has a subtle fragrance, and decadent feel.

La Prairie claim that in 14 days, you will be seeing a noticeable difference if you use Line Interception Power Duo La Prairie every night and day. We would agree and were really excited with the results – skin felt much fresher and plumper especially around the temples and chin. It’s not an overwhelming effect, but we would say it is definitely noticeable – wrinkles felt reduced and skin overall more dewy and glowing. We’re certainly going to be carrying on and although the pricepoint is on the higher end, we reckon this one will last a good two to three months so well worth the investment.

For more information on La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo see www.laprairie.com. Available on counters at Harrods and Selfridges now.