La Prairie Skin Magic: Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir

If you believe in magic, beauty magic that is, you might be interested to hear about La Prairie’s new Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir, a serum that claims to transcends every preconceived notion of youthful skin with one drop.

Launched at the end of January, La Prairie’s new addition to their Platinum Rare range is the pinnacle of luxury beauty, with its decadent overnight formula boosting the rejuvenation process while you sleep.

The Swiss brand was inspired in its scientific endeavours by the promise of renewed life the night brings, the idea that the magic of night time means anything is possible. The result is the ultra luxurious Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir which La Prairie say is the most powerful rejuvenating potion to emerge from their laboratories. It addresses the four functions essential to the skin’s regeneration process in a single formula: nutrition, respiration, detoxification and immunity.

This is so exclusive that we’ve not had the opportunity to try it, but La Prairie tell us the skin’s natural detoxifying process is enhanced, cellular respiration is improved, skin is infused with life-giving nutrients and its self-defence capacities are boosted. All working away during the skin’s most regenerative time – night.

What has is got in it? Well the elixir offers the highest concentration of La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex, with amino acids, nucleotides and sugars, including proteins and DNA, essential to cellular structure. That is combined with the Advanced Platinum Complex – a combination of the brand’s Platinum Peptide targeting respiration, detoxification and immunity.

The literature tells us that, “from the moment it glides on, the texture envelops the skin, leaving it feeling protected in a cashmere-soft layer. An alluring transformative effect ensues as the elixir’s colour changes from glistening platinum to iridescent rose. The delicate floral scent is a delightful accompaniment for a restful, restorative night. With a single drop, the skin’s texture and firmness are noticeably improved, the appearance of lines and wrinkles is visibly reduced. In the morning, the skin emanates a newfound youthfulness.” Seductive indeed!

Approximately three years in the making, what we can say with certainty is that the packaging is the pinnacle of artistry and craftsmanship. The sleek, clear, cylindrical decanter is weighty, and the transparent diamond-shaped amethyst inner vial give the impression of the the preciousness of the elixir within. The cap is held in place with magnets, the stopper is finished in gleaming chrome and the actual elixir is dispensed with a precise dropper to release the single, magical drop – all that is needed for each application.

Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir should be applied in the evening after cleansing and toning. Dispense a single drop into the palm of the hand, and smooth gently over the entire face, then allow to absorb completely.

The price is high – over £800 – but for skincare big spenders this is an indulgence you might like to add to your routine. Or it might be one of those great valentine’s day gifts ideas! Fortunately, like other La Prairie products, we’re told a little goes a long way.

See www.laprairie.co.uk for more information.