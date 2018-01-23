Unique ideas for a Lake District getaway

Unique ideas for a Lake District getaway – words Al Woods

If you’re looking to get another short break in this winter to help you to recover from Christmas, you need look no further than the Lake District.

While the Lake District is renowned for its outdoor water sports, there are loads more Lake District activities that can give you a fantastic getaway. Here we explore the fun you can have on winter breaks in the Lake District.

Spa Breaks

For those looking to relax and unwind after a hectic period, the Lake District Spa break is perfect for you. There are spas in the Northern Lakes that will pamper your every need and allow you to unwind while you enjoy stunning views of mountains and valleys from the windows. Spa Windermere has come a long way in recent years and is a popular way to enjoy The Lakes.

Walking Breaks

As winter draws to an end, the days are perfect for walking. With frost on the ground and clear skies, the Lake District is never more beautiful than it is in the winter. Walking breaks in the Lake District give you the opportunity to enjoy beauty and magnificence every step of the way. You can opt for short walks around Ullswater or enjoy a winter ascent of Helvellyn from your base in the Northern Lakes – you’ll be sure to have a fantastic time.

Golfing Breaks

The back end of the winter is the perfect time to kick-start your golfing season in the Lake District. The Lake District has a number of fantastic golf courses including the Keswick Golf Club. Golfing breaks in the Lake District can be a brilliant way to bid farewell to the winter and begin getting your swing back in line for a full season of golf in 2018.

Learn To Ice Climb

For those who are a bit more active, there is a great opportunity in the winter for you to learn to ice climb. Head to the Lake District’s ice climbing wall and enjoy a seasonal session learning to use ice axes and crampons to haul yourself up an icy surface. If that’s not your thing, you can opt for the warmer option of indoor climbing at one of the many indoor climbing walls in the Northern Lakes. This can help to prepare you for some of the best fun possible in the Lake District, so that you can return in the summer for via ferrata or outdoor climbing.

The Lake District Distillery

Whether your break in the Lake District take you to the top of mountains, to golf courses or to climbing centres, you must always make sure that you sample some of the finest drinks that the Lake District has to offer. There are loads of breweries local to the Northern Lakes and you will find a great range of ales on tap in every pub you come across. A brand new distillery has recently opened in the Lake District too. You can cap off a great day of activity with a visit to the Lake District’s first whisky distillery, brought to you by a seasoned distiller from the Isle of Arran.

Enjoying The Beauty Of Winter

When there’s frost on the ground and snow on the hills, the Lake District truly comes into its own. Few people know that the Lake District even has a ski slope that you can go and enjoy, but there’s simply tonnes on offer for you to do in the Lakes this winter. Give your 2018 the start that it needs with a winter break in the Lake District today.

