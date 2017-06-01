Le Youth DJ Mix Exclusive / Kitsuné Summer Party

Check out our exclusive Le Youth DJ mix ahead of his appearance at the Kitsuné summer party on 10 June. It’s a summer treat for fans of R&B and 90’s house from the LA producer and electronic musician and Kitsuné records.

For electronic music lovers, the Kitsuné Summer party will be a not to be missed 13 hour, two venue, summer adventure. The hyper cool French electronic record label are taking over the newly discovered Brewhouse venue in London Fields for the day time session. They will then relocate to Mangle E8 for a massive late night club session. It’s the perfect way to kick start your summer season.

It will be the only exclusive event for Kitsuné this summer, so it’s a party not to be missed. Enjoy the summertime house party sounds with a BBQ, iced beers and summer cocktails in The Brewhouse courtyard until sundown. As nightfalls the party moves across the road to takeover the new sound system at Mangle E8 for an all night after party until 3pm.

The line up has been carefully curated to bring you pioneering and established acts from the UK and USA. On form UK duo, Just Kiddin, fresh off their enormous remix for Icona Pop’s hit ‘Brightside’, bring their hi energy brand of melodies to the stage. Joining them will be French electronic wizard, Kartell with his deep blend of house celebrating the release of his acclaimed ‘Last Glow’ EP on cult label Roche Musique.

There’s an exclusive UK appearance at the party from our DJ Mixer, LA rising star, Wes James aka Le Youth. Famous for his track Le Youth Dance With Me featuring Dominique Young Unique, we’re really happy to bring you his exclusive DJ mix here (full track listing below):-



>

Also catch exciting Paris duo Millesim, hotly tipped Swedish producer Oliver Nelson and the 19 year old Brighton based teenage prodigy Salute – newly signed to celebrated UK label 37 Adventures. Plus there is a very special set by Kitsuné mainstay Jerry Bouthier, spinning a set made up entirely from the label’s vast catalogue of releases past, present and future.

The Kitsuné Summer Day & Night: 10th June – DAY The Brewhouse 2pm until 9.30pm; NIGHT Mangle E8 9.30pm until 3am.

Ticket link: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?960880

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1107411936037625/

Le Youth DJ Mix – Track listing

Mariah Carey – Fantasy

Sexual Oliver Nelson Remix

Zac Samuel – Never Letting Go

Mother Protect (Goldroom Remix)

Goldroom – Lying To You (Le Youth VIP Mix)

Classixx – I’ll Get You (Cassian’s I’ll Get Yeww! Remix)

Us3 – Cantaloop

Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me

DJ Snake feat Bipolar Sunshine – Middle (Alex Ross Remix)

Le Youth – If You’re Leaving

Jess Glynne – Hold My Hand (Le Youth Remix)

Shift K3y – Natural (feat. KStewart)

Bilon – Snake Song

Pnau – Chameleon (Dom Dolla Remix)

Justin Timberlake – Like I Love You (Motez Edit)

Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe – Text From Your Ex [Billon Remix]

Daniel Avery – Knowing We’ll Be Here (KiNK Remix)