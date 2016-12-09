Four reasons you should be learning online – words Alexa Wang

Image Credit: Pexels

Today there are almost three million students enrolled in online courses full time and another six million taking at least one online course or module as part of their entire degree. Studying online has become one of the most popular ways of getting a higher education, and as the reputation of online study is continually improving, the evidence is also showing that online learning can be just as effective, if not more effective as face-to-face learning, so is it right for you?

If you’re looking into further education then there are many advantages to looking at online study:

The Variety of Programmes and Courses

While you may be used to the traditional four-year university courses, online learning means that there are far more course options on offer. No matter what the subject is, there are courses and programmes online ranging from a short course to a doctorate. Whether it’s a short course on flower arranging or a couple of years on a masters, you can study from a range of institutions; you don’t need to live nearby, you don’t have to move house, you don’t even have to be in the same country. You could register for an online Masters in Business Management or here to enroll on an associate of arts degree online – it’s really simple and easy to find out the information you need, and you’ll find all the options at the click of a button or tap of a screen.

Lower Costs

A real positive of online courses is that they are quite often more affordable than traditional classroom-based courses. While the tuition fees might be similar, when you look at the whole picture and the associated costs such as living in university accommodation and commuting to your class, these expenses are eliminated, and course materials such as textbooks can also be found online at no additional charge. There are also many free online courses or less expensive options.

Comfortable Learning Environment

No matter what your circumstances are, studying online will no doubt be more convenient for you. You can work from the comfort of your own home while you’re still in your pajamas, and not only this but if you have young children, you can save money on childcare as you are able to stay at home. You have the great advantage of being able to do all your work in your own time and when it suits you. You can listen to the lectures at your leisure, complete assignments which will be sent to you electronically and you won’t spend valuable time stuck in traffic getting to class. There’ll also be no need to leave social events and appointments early to make sure you don’t miss a class, and there’ll also be no need to miss out on family gatherings as you can work around your life and fit the work in to suit you. This makes for a better work/life balance and also gives you more control over your life and managing your time and what you want to do.

Greater Concentration and Participation

You might think that online learning would lead to more distraction and less participation, however, according to evidence, the rate of online student participation versus the physical involvement of students in traditional courses is far more significant. Online classes offer the quieter students the opportunity a safe space to participate in class discussions more comfortably than they would do in face-to-face lessons. Some students have even reported better concentration in online classes due to the lack of classroom activity.