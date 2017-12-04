Leaving London: The locations tempting 20-somethings away

Margate

The small seaside town on the edge of Kent is enticing a wave of former city dwellers to its shores. Named by The Times as one of the best places to live in Britain and significantly cheaper than London, Margate offers a close knit environment and laid back lifestyle that is worlds away from the sprawling, frenetic nature of the capital.

Margate is also an attractive proposition due the amount of things to do and see in the town. A number of eclectic businesses have opened in recent years, providing quirky offerings usually associated with larger locations. This includes the Margate Arts Club, a small social space running various creative events, and The Grain Grocer, a natural food store selling a range of healthy, homemade food.

The town’s cultural assets also makes it appealing to Londoners. As well as art galleries and museums, Margate is also home to a number of historical landmarks and sights, like the Shell Grotto. Add in the coastline and fresh seaside breeze, and it is easy to see why many Londoners have upped sticks and headed to Margate.

Bristol

Another popular destination for beleaguered Londoners is Bristol. The South West city is a smaller scale alternative to London that still has plenty of enchantment. The city is famous for its wild nightlife, with an array of top notch bars, live music venues and nightclubs that rival the capital’s best. Not only does Bristol’s nightlife stand toe to toe with London in terms quality, but revellers won’t have to take out a mortgage for a night out either.

Bristol is also home to a wide variety of high quality places to eat also attractive for prolific shoppers, with the mammoth Cabot Circus including all the high street shops you could need and Gloucester Road having more independent cafés and shops than any other in the UK. The city is also brimming with culture, with independent cinemas, museums and art galleries all present.

Street art is a prominent feature, almost everywhere you turn you can see exquisite examples inspired by Bristol born Banksy and co. Not only can residents immerse in the city’s wonderful culture, but an escape from the hustle and bustle and visit the countryside is just minutes away, with Somerset’s beautiful rural greenery surrounding the city.