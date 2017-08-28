How to keep leg hair from coming back

How to keep leg hair from coming back – words Alexa Wang

Leg hair is something that every woman has to deal with regularly. While you might get by in the colder months with less frequent shaving, you need to shave more often in the spring and summer because you wear more dresses, skirts and shorts.

Though some women are lucky enough to have pale or light colored hair, other women have darker leg hair that they cannot ignore. Whether you normally shave or wax, you can still use some methods to keep that leg hair from coming back in the future.

Change Your Diet

Did you know that adding more soy products to your diet can keep your leg hair from coming back? Soy increases the amount of estrogen that the body produces. Men eating a diet filled with soy products may actually experience mood swings, grow breasts and go through other changes. Your body may produce more hair growth because you do not have the proper balance of hormones. Eating more soy can help you achieve this balance, which will keep your hair from growing rapidly. You can also use turmeric as a seasoning in your food to keep hair from growing.

Shave Right

The best way to shave your legs is with an upward motion that goes against the natural way in which the hair grows. Some women use a downward motion and shave with the hair, which leaves them with stubble and hair that comes back faster. You should also use the right type of shaving products. Avoid using soap that can dry out your skin and cream that can make it harder for you to shave along your skin. Use a gel product that you apply to your legs after standing in the shower for a few minutes to open the pores.

Use Natural Wax

Waxing is an alternative to shaving that removes more of the follicles, which extends the time it takes for the hair to grow back. You can go as long as six weeks before waxing sessions. It basically keeps leg hair growth at bay. If you don’t feel comfortable working with a waxing professionals or cannot afford to make regular appointments, you can actually make your own natural waxing solution from honey and sugar. The honey dries to your skin, but when you press cloth strips against that honey, you can pull off the dried substance and take off your leg hair at the same time.

Opt for Laser Removal

Another great way to get rid of the hair growing on your leg is with laser removal. With laser hair removal Vancouver women just like you no longer need to worry about making and keeping a waxing appointment or shaving while in the shower. This is a permanent hair removal method that eliminates every single hair on your legs. You can skip the pantyhose and pants any day of the week. It may take several sessions before the treatment works, but it’s effective for many different skin tones. Laser hair removal can work on your face, arms, stomach and other body parts too.

Leg hair can grow back within days of shaving, but if you shave correctly, you can go longer between shaves. To keep your leg hair from coming back permanently or growing back quickly, you can change your diet, use natural waxes or choose laser hair removal.

How to keep leg hair from coming back – words Alexa Wang