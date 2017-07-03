When is it time to call a licensed plumber? – words Alexa Wang

Indoor plumbing is one of the single most important advances in modern technology. We tend to take for granted the ability to get clean water with the twist of a tap, or a hot shower on a cold winter morning.

However, it only takes one problem to drive home just how much we rely on our plumbing system, and how bad things can get if there is an issue with your plumbing.

Working with licensed plumbers in Perth can ensure that you are able to get your life back on track, though. When might you need to call on local plumbers? Below, we’ll discuss five common issues area homeowners can face.

Clogged Drains

Perhaps the single most common reason for calls to plumbers in Perth is a clogged drain. There are many potential reasons for your sinks and baths to drain slowly, or for your toilets to be blocked. Physical blockage is the most common cause – toilet paper, hair, and even food debris from the sink can all lead to clogs that block the flow of water into the sewer or to your septic system. However, there are other reasons. For instance, grease build-up within the pipes can first restrict the flow of water, and then stop it. Root penetration into piping outside your home can also cause this problem.

Failing Water Heater

Water heaters – they’re responsible for warming the water that you use in your shower, or that cleans the dishes in your dishwasher. However, over time and through normal use, these units will wear out and eventually fail. The average lifespan for a water heater is between eight and 12 years depending on things like average use and brand. Water heaters can fail in a number of ways. One of the most common is a reduction in the volume of hot water at the taps, or the pressure of hot water at the taps. The quantity of hot water available will also diminish over time as sediment builds up on the bottom of the tank. Plumbers in Perth can inspect your water heater, make repairs, and even provide annual maintenance to increase your cylinder’s use life.

You Suspect a Leak

Your home’s plumbing ensures that you have cold or hot water when and where you need it. To move water through the home, there is a system of interconnected pipes and valves. While this system will work fine for many years, problems can occur. For instance, serious temperature drops can cause water in PVC pipes to freeze and expand, cracking or even bursting the pipe. Even copper piping is subject to wear – the metal naturally thins over time and will develop pinhole leaks. If you suspect there is a leak in your plumbing, a prompt call to certified plumbers is necessary. Even a minor leak can eventually cause serious damage to your home and can cause your water costs to rise significantly.

New Fixture Installation

Water-using appliances are found throughout the modern home. Your dishwasher, water heater, faucets, tubs and showers, spas – all of these use water. That means they must be correctly installed so that they are connected to the hot and cold-water lines, as well as to the drain line. Plumbers in Perth can install any new fixture you might need, whether you’re doing a bathroom renovation project, installing a new dishwasher, or need to replace your aging water heater.

Gas Issues

Finally, you’ll find that plumbers in Perth can also help with natural gas-related issues. Gas is used for a wide range of purposes today, from fuelling your water heater to allowing you to cook on a gas range. However, gas can also be dangerous. Even a small gas leak can lead to life-threatening situations like suffocation or explosion. Whether you’re having gas service connected for the first time, need your gas appliances inspected, or suspect that you have a leak, plumbers in Perth can help.

